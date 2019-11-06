International Development News
Development News Edition

Cipla Q2 net up 25 pc at Rs 471 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 15:24 IST
Cipla Q2 net up 25 pc at Rs 471 cr
Image Credit: ANI

Drug firm Cipla on Wednesday posted 25 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 471 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, on the back of robust sales across domestic and international markets. The Mumbai-based company had reported a profit of Rs 377 crore during July-September, 2018-19.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,396 crore for the second quarter as against Rs 4,012 crore in the year-ago period, Cipla said in a regulatory filing. "Our home markets continued to bode well - India business recorded robust performance in trade generics and across all key therapies in branded business while in South Africa, the private market business outpaced the market significantly," Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said.

The company's growth accelerators remain on track, he added. In the US market, the company strengthened its anti-microbial stewardship with the commercialization of Zemdri, Vohra said.

Besides the domestic market, the company reported growth in businesses in South Africa and the US during the quarter. Elaborating on the product pipeline in the US market, the firm said it is progressing well on trials for respiratory products with the launch of Albuterol expected in the first half of the next fiscal.

Shares of Cipla were trading 2.61 percent up at Rs 479.80 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

China to resume Canada meat imports, but ties still frosty

China confirmed Wednesday that it would resume Canadian meat imports, but called for Ottawa to release a detained Huawei executive to get frosty relations between the two countries on the right track. Beijing blocked beef and pork shipments...

Women with HIV may transition to menopause earlier: Study

Women infected with HIV are more likely to enter menopause at an average age of 48 years which is 3 years younger than the general population, according to a study in Canada which may lead to new strategies in planning their care. The resea...

You have forgotten concept of welfare govt, not bothered about poor people, this is very unfortunate, says SC.

You have forgotten concept of welfare govt, not bothered about poor people, this is very unfortunate, says SC....

We can't even visualise what kind of diseases people are suffering from due to pollution, says SC.

We cant even visualise what kind of diseases people are suffering from due to pollution, says SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019