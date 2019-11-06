International Development News
Development News Edition

Ireland to impose "latte levy" by 2021 to cut plastic waste

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 15:48 IST
Ireland to impose "latte levy" by 2021 to cut plastic waste

Ireland will impose a so-called latte levy on disposable coffee cups by 2021 in a bid to change consumer habits and cut the environmental impact from the use of single-use plastics, its minister for climate action said on Wednesday. Ireland has begun to step up action to cut environmental impacts across its economy after exceeding its annual greenhouse gas emissions allocation for the third year running in 2018, pushing it further from its European Union-mandated commitments.

The government hopes the proposed levy of up to 0.25 euros per cup will encourage coffee drinkers to instead carry around reusable "Keep Cups" that already allow customers to claim a discount in some coffee shops. The charge is among a number of new and increased levies to encourage more sustainable behaviour, including applying an increased 0.25 euro plastic bag levy to the more expensive medium weight plastic bags sold at supermarket tills.

Ireland first introduced a tax on plastic bags in 2002. "One of the things we clearly have to do is cut down on single-use disposables and the most obvious one of those is disposable cups," Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton told Irish national broadcaster RTE.

"A lot of this is about getting people to change the habit of a lifetime. This is low hanging fruit in my view in terms of better sustainability." Up to 200 million single use coffee cups are thrown away every year by Ireland's 4.9 million people, a government-funded report found last year.

Neighbouring Britain resisted calls by campaigners and lawmakers to impose a similar levy on single-use coffee cups last year, opting instead to reduce the use of the cups through voluntary measures. Bruton's department said the rate of the disposable cup levy would likely be 0.10 euros, 0.15 euros or 0.25 euros once it concludes a six-week consultation and market research. A cup of coffee in Ireland can cost about 3 euros.

Compostable cups that are made from biodegradable materials will also be hit by the levy, Bruton said, due to a lack of infrastructure in the retail sector to recycle packaging which has been in contact with food and drink. The government will develop a second phase of levies from 2022, focused on take-away food containers, and a third phase in a timeframe to be determined to address food packaging in retail outlets including for bakery items, fruit and vegetables.

Also Read: N.Ireland's DUP to oppose UK PM Johnson's call for an election- FT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Extinction Rebellion win court challenge to London police ban

Climate-change activists Extinction Rebellion won a legal challenge in Londons High Court on Wednesday against a police-imposed blanket ban on protests during its Autumn Uprising in the British capital in October. The court ruled that separ...

Sensex rallies 221.55 pts to end at fresh peak of 40,469.78; Nifty settles above 11,950

Sensex rallies 221.55 pts to end at a fresh peak of 40,469.78 Nifty settles above 11,950....

Pollution in Delhi-NCR: Don't you feel ashamed that flights are being diverted and citizens are not safe even in their homes, says SC.

Pollution in Delhi-NCR Dont you feel ashamed that flights are being diverted and citizens are not safe even in their homes, says SC....

Hooda, Vora granted regular bail by ED court in AJL plot allotment case

A special Enforcement Directorate court in Panchkula granted regular bail to Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leader Motilal Vora in the Associated Journals Limited AJL land allotment case on Wednesday. Speci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019