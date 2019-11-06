TVS Group Chairman Venu Srinivasan conferred with Deming Prize

TVS Group Chairman Venu Srinivasan was conferred with the prestigious Deming Prize at a ceremony held in Tokyo on Wednesday. Srinivasan becomes the first industrialist from India to be bestowed this award for his contributions in the field of total quality management (TQM), TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The Deming Prize is sponsored by Japanese Union of Scientists and Engineers (JUSE). Accepting the award, Srinivasan said, "I am truly honoured by the recognition conferred upon me by the prestigious Deming committee and JUSE. This stands as a testament for me and all my colleagues & associates who have worked hard to implement Total Quality Management at Sundaram-Clayton and TVS Motor Company since 1989."

As the past president of CII and chairman of National Committee for Quality, Srinivasan played an active role in accelerating TQM promotion across the country. Srinivasan is the chairman of Sundaram-Clayton Group and TVS Motor Company.

