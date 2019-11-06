International Development News
Development News Edition

7th economic census launched in Karnataka

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 17:27 IST
7th economic census launched in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday launched the 7th economic census in the state that will be completely app based and provide insights into all economic activities and ownership patterns of businesses. It is being conducted under the Joint Venture between Common Services Centres (CSC), along with state and central governments, and the information collected will be broadly used in planning and policy formulations, officials said.

"The economic census will help in knowing the reality of economic condition of the country and its results will act as a compass for the programmes that the government has to implement and framing of policies," Yediyurappa said. Speaking after taking part in the census by providing his information to enumerators, he said the census being done through a mobile app was "praiseworthy" as it will help in quick collection of information and generating accurate reports.

Yediyurappa also asked enumerators to collect accurate information from people by taking them into confidence and also requested the public to extend their cooperation. The economic census will be held in the state from November 15, 2019 to March 2020 under the aegis of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Under the census, enumerators will meet about 55 lakh households in urban areas and 82 lakh households in the rural areas of the state. About 8,720 enumerators in urban areas and 30,000 in rural areas will work for the census along with supervisors.

Seventy officials from the central government and 258 from the state government have been appointed to supervise the exercise. "During the census, information regarding activities in the organised and unorganised sectors and about people working in these sectors will be collected.

The information collected will help in framing of various policies," V Manjula Additional chief secretary DPAR (GOK) said. Mobile phone application will be used to conduct the census to collect information, in partnership with CSC.

A K Toprani, Additional Director General at Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (GOI) said, Karnataka accounts for nearly five per cent of the total establishments at all India level. "Economic census is population census plus.

In population census we will try and find out number of families and its members, while in economic census, we contact households, establishments, collect information from them and find out what are the entrepreneurial activities conducted across the state," he said. He also said two surveys on annual basis have been planned for the year 2020-21 on the service sector and unincorporated sector to know more in detail about the economic activities.

Vijay Kumar, Director General at the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (GOI) said the history of economic census in the country was more than four decades old The first such census was held in 1977 and later in 1980, 1990, 1998, 2005 and 2014. The present census was the first of its kind in many ways as it is done through mobile app, he said, adding that the field work has already started in 22 states and Union Territories PTI KSU RS APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Onion price rise due to fall in output, govt taking steps: Paswan

Onion prices have shot up to Rs 80kg in the retail market due to 30-40 percent decline in domestic production and the government is taking all steps to contain the price rise, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said o...

Like polls, reality show contestants invest money to win: Terence Lewis

Choreographer Terence Lewis, who has judged several reality shows, says contestants often invest a lot of money to win the series as securing maximum votes is nothing but a big game. Terence said when it comes to voting, people are very jud...

UPDATE 1-Extinction Rebellion wins court challenge to London police ban

Extinction Rebellion climate-change activists won a legal challenge in Londons High Court on Wednesday against a police-imposed blanket ban on protests during its Autumn Uprising in the British capital in October.The court said separate gat...

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. DEL46 PB-LD GURU NANAK-ASSEMBLY Kartarpur model may help resolve future conflicts Manmohan Singh Chandigarh Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday hoped the Ka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019