REFILE-LSE investors to vote on Refinitiv deal on Nov. 26
London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Wednesday its shareholders would vote on Nov. 26 on whether to approve its $27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv.
The LSE agreed to buy the financial information provider in August, in a deal aimed at offering trading across regions and currencies. The deal was announced 10 months after a Blackstone-led consortium completed a leveraged buyout of Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters, the parent organisation of Reuters News.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
