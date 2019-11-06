Cabinet approves pact with Guinea on renewable energy

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval to a pact signed between India and Guinea in the field of renewable energy. "The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given approval for the MoU (memorandum of understanding) between India and Guinea in the field of renewable energy," an official statement said.

The objective of the MoU is to establish the basis for a cooperative institutional relationship and to encourage and promote bilateral technical cooperation in renewable energy on the basis of mutual benefit, equality and reciprocity between the parties. The areas of cooperation include solar energy, wind energy, bio-energy, and waste to energy, small hydro storage and capacity build.

The MoU will also help in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, it added.

