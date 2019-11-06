International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-French debt yields briefly turn positive on data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 21:41 IST
UPDATE 2-French debt yields briefly turn positive on data

France's 10-year government bond yield briefly turned positive on Wednesday for the first time since July as upbeat German data and optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade talks lifted borrowing costs across the eurozone to 3-1/2-month highs.

But the gains were fleeting as a dip in U.S. Treasury yields in late European trading, accompanied by a modest dollar rebound, burnished the appeal of European government debt. Earlier, the equivalent Bund yield as high as -0.3% after better-than-expected German industrial orders pointed towards stabilizing conditions in the euro zone's biggest economy, before erasing gains.

Germany's 20-year bond yield, which briefly turned positive on both Tuesday and Wednesday, touched a high of 0.005% before dropping back just below zero, at -0.0149%. The French 10-year yield rose to 0.001%, while Austrian 10-year yields touched three-month highs at -0.0830 %.

French 10-year yields subsequently flipped to negative territory and traded at minus 3 bps. Commerzbank head of rates and credit research Christoph Rieger said the German data had added selling pressure on Bunds in particular, as did a Financial Times article by the German finance minister calling for a eurozone banking union.

"We have global risk sentiment that has been improving obviously for some time - now additionally European risk sentiment could at least receive some support from the latest proposals on a banking union," Rieger said. "All this basically adds to selling pressure in Bunds in particular."

The United States and China, the world's two biggest economies, have signaled they are pushing hard for a "phase one" trade agreement, possibly sometime this month, and Rieger said the market was "fully expecting" a deal to be signed. China is seeking the removal of U.S. tariffs imposed on Sept. 1, as well as some relief from earlier tariffs, people familiar with the negotiations said on Monday.

As world markets sold off, Japanese government bond (JGB)yields shot higher, with receding expectations of an interest rate cut by the Bank of Japan also weighing. The 10-year JGB yield hit -0.075%, its highest since late May.

Analysts say rate cuts and easing measures from major central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have lowered recession risks. German asset management firm DWS said on Tuesday the risk of a global recession was very low. Georg Schuh, chief investment officer for EMEA, predicted a one-in-four chance of ECB chief Christine Lagarde delivering an interest rate hike in her first year in office.

However, German composite PMI data - which edged up from the previous month more than was expected at 51.6 - was still one of the weakest performances in the past six years.

Also Read: German defence minister wants U.N. mandate for Syria safe zone - source

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S.-China trade deal signing could be delayed until December -U.S. source

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue, a senior official of the Trump administra...

Sri Lanka govt pledges to hold off signing U.S. pact until after election

Sri Lankas government said on Wednesday a decision on agreeing a 480 million infrastructure grant from the United States, which has been criticised by some lawyers, Buddhist monks and opposition politicians, would be put off until after a N...

Sudan rebels insist new parliament be formed only after peace deal

Sudanese rebel groups engaged in peace talks with Khartoum insisted Wednesday that the countrys new parliament be formed only after an agreement is reached to end long-running conflicts in three border regions. A power-sharing deal signed o...

TN Deputy CM Panneerselvam to visit US

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will embark on a ten-day official tour of the US from Friday, close on the heels of Chief minister K Palaniswami visited it to woo investors. Panneerselvam is scheduled to attend various eng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019