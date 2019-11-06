International Development News
Development News Edition

Higher margin boosts V-Guard bottomline by 54.4%

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 22:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 22:56 IST
Higher margin boosts V-Guard bottomline by 54.4%
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Consumer electricals and electronics company V-Guard on Wednesday reported a 54.4 percent jump in consolidate net for the quarter to September at Rs 58.75 crore helped by higher margins. The Kochi-based company's consolidated income from operations rose by a marginal 3.1 percent to Rs 623.27 crore.

"Weak demand conditions significantly impacted our overall top-line performance. Despite challenges, our stabilizer and electrical categories performed well. "Pricing and cost cut measures combined with a benign commodity environment helped improve gross margin," managing director Mithun Chittilappilly said.

He guided towards better economic conditions going ahead and exuded confidence in making good progress in growing the business in the non-South markets. During the quarter, its non-South markets contributed 37 percent of the turnover, up from 35 percent in the corresponding quarter previous year.

"Due to the weak demand, we have revised our guidance for topline from 15 percent growth for the full year compared to a 9-10 percent last year. We are hopeful of the situation changing for the good given the initiatives announced by the government," chief financial officer Sudarshan Kasturi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Moon-Abe meeting "encouraging" for Seoul-Tokyo ties -senior US diplomat

The United States was very encouraged by a recent meeting between the leaders of South Korea and Japan, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday, amid heightened tensions that could undercut three-way security cooperation on North Korea. U....

UPDATE 3-Biggest Brazil oil auction disappoints as only Petrobras and Chinese firms bid

Brazils biggest-ever oil auction frustrated expectations on Wednesday, as high prices and the dominant role of state-run oil company Petrobras scared off global oil majors. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Brazilian firm is also known, and Ch...

Warriors' Green out at least three more games

Golden State forward Draymond Green will miss the Warriors three-game road trip due to his finger injury and guard DAngelo Russell will sit at least one game with an ankle injury, coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday. Green sustained a torn liga...

Family tells how 13-year-old boy hid siblings in Mexico massacre

After watching gunmen shoot dead his mother and two brothers, 13-year-old Devin Langford hid six surviving siblings in nearby bushes and walked for miles in a rugged expanse of northern Mexico to get help.The harrowing account was given by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019