International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Italian PM says ArcelorMittal wants mass layoffs, govt rejects demand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 05:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 04:56 IST
UPDATE 1-Italian PM says ArcelorMittal wants mass layoffs, govt rejects demand
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Steel giant ArcelorMittal wants to cut 5,000 jobs in Italy because of low production levels at its Taranto plant, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday, denouncing the plan as "unacceptable".

The mooted layoffs at the Ilva steelworks in Taranto came just two days after ArcelorMittal announced that it planned to pull out of a year-old deal to buy the Italian company. ArcelorMittal blamed its decision at time on the government's failure to renew a legal shield it had previously provided which gave the firm immunity from prosecution while it cleaned up the heavily polluting plant.

Conte met ArcelorMittal managers earlier in the day and said it was clear the legal shield had nothing to do with the threat to quit Italy. The real problem was that the firm had not hit its production targets, he told reporters. "The legal shield is not the issue. The company believes that the current production level of 4 million tonnes a year does not cover its investments and cannot justify current job numbers," Conte said.

There was no immediate comment from ArcelorMittal. ArcelorMittal took control of Ilva in November 2018 and has some 10,700 employees in Italy, including 8,200 in Taranto -- the largest such steel plant in Europe.

Conte said it had aimed to produce 6 million tonnes of steel a year in Taranto. He added that ArcelorMittal could not turn around one year into its contract and announce that its plan was no longer viable. The prime minister said he had given ArcelorMittal two days to rethink its position, but acknowledged that he had received no commitment from the company to review its stance.

"It is premature to say how this will end. The layoff plan they have presented is clearly unacceptable. Any layoff plan is unacceptable," Conte said, adding: "This first meeting does not give us much hope."

Also Read: ArcelorMittal says calling off acquisition of Italy's Ilva

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

1.2 million hours of community work completed by offenders

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says the 1.2 million hours of community work completed by offenders in the last financial year have helped local communities right across the country.Community work sentences are a great way for people to p...

UPDATE 1-Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to try to resolve dam dispute by Jan. 15 -Treasury

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan agreed on Wednesday to work toward resolving their dispute over the filling and operation of a massive dam project in Ethiopia by Jan. 15, 2020, the U.S. Treasury said. In a joint statement...

Winless Bengals unveil Finley vs. red-hot Ravens

The winless Cincinnati Bengals will introduce a new starting quarterback Sunday afternoon when rookie Ryan Finley steps into that role. That shouldnt faze the visiting Baltimore Ravens, who are coming off a conquering of Tom Brady and the N...

Jets C Little still in hospital after slapshot strikes head

Winnipeg Jets center Bryan Little, who was hit in the head by a slapshot in Tuesday nights game against the New Jersey Devils, was still in a hospital Wednesday after receiving stitches the previous night. Little went to St. Boniface Hospit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019