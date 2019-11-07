International Development News
Development News Edition

Tata Steel shares fall about 4 pc after Q2 earnings

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 12:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 12:14 IST
Tata Steel shares fall about 4 pc after Q2 earnings
Image Credit: Pixabay

Tata Steel shares on Thursday dropped about 4 per cent after the company's September quarter earnings failed to cheer investor sentiment. Shares of the firm fell 3.79 per cent to Rs 389 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it went lower by 3.86 per cent to Rs 388.80. Despite a decline in revenue, which was hit by falling prices and plunging demand, Tata Steel on Wednesday reported a 5.9 per cent rise in consolidated net for the September quarter this year at Rs 3,302.31 crore.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,116.20 crore. Consolidated income dipped 15.7 per cent to Rs 34,762.73 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 41,257.66 crore a year-ago due to lower realisation from sales, roiled by falling prices on one hand and demand on the other.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

French police clear migrant camp in Paris

French police started clearing a migrant tent camp in northern Paris on Thursday, a day after the government announced a tightening of French immigration policy. Buses took away hundreds of people in the Porte de la Chapelle area, where ill...

Boost morale of force: Retired officers in letter to LG, Delhi Police chief

Retired officers of the Delhi Police have written a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and its chief Amulya Patnaik, saying steps should be taken to boost the morale of the force after the recent stand-off with lawyers. The Delhi Police Reti...

Sena meet ends; resolution authorises Uddhav Thackeray

Sena meet ends resolution authorises Uddhav Thackerayto take final decision on govt formation MLA....

Ben Affleck to star in action-thriller 'Hypnotic'

American actor Ben Affleck will be seen playing the role of a detective investigating a string of high-end robbers in a new film venture named Hypnotic. The action-thriller will be helmed by Sin City director Robert Rodriguez, reported The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019