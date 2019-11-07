International Development News
China stocks end roughly flat amid fresh uncertainty around trade deal

  Updated: 07-11-2019 13:06 IST
  • Created: 07-11-2019 13:06 IST
China stocks ended little changed on Thursday, as caution reigned on news that a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to sign an interim trade deal could be delayed. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2%, to 3,991.87, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat, at 2,978.71 points.

** China stocks have firmed recently on hopes that Washington and Beijing will sign a "phase one" trade deal this month to pause the debilitating tariff war. ** But a senior official of the Trump administration told Reuters on Wednesday that the planned meeting to sign the deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue. The official added it was still possible the agreement would not be reached, but a deal was more likely than not.

** Consumer and healthcare stocks rose, while infrastructure shares fell. ** CSI300 has gained over 30% so far this year, bolstered by optimism of a trade deal as well as accelerated foreign money inflows as Beijing steps up capital market reforms and opening. ** At the end of this month, global index publisher MSCI is scheduled to implement the final stage of a three-step move to quadruple the inclusion factor of China A-shares to 20%, from 5%. MSCI will announce the results of its index review on Nov. 7 and will make detailed information on rebalancing.

