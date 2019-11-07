President to deliver closing remarks at SA Investment Conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this morning wrap up the second South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) with a Business Showcase of Small Medium Micro Enterprises (SMME).

President Ramaphosa will deliver closing remarks that will bring the second South Africa Investment Conference - which has generated investment commitments by South African and international investors of at least R363 billion - to a close.

The annual conference held from 5 to 7 November 2019, is a key milestone in the country's bold ambition to raise R1.2 trillion in new domestic and intentional investment over the next five years.

The conference took place under the theme "Accelerating Growth by Building Partnerships".

The showcase will centre on entrepreneurship, small business growth, and innovation.

With SMMEs set to unlock much-needed jobs, the showcase will feature panel discussions on various business questions such as the funding for start-ups and smaller ventures; risks associated with entrepreneurship.

Panel discussions will also delve into the work of the South Africa Jobs Fund and its importance as investor-supporting job creation.

The showcase will be held at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto Campus.

The Soweto Campus of the University is the venue for a Business Showcase facilitated by the conference.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)