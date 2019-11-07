International Development News
Development News Edition

PNB Housing Finance raises Rs 2,500 cr by issuing bonds to LIC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 13:42 IST
PNB Housing Finance raises Rs 2,500 cr by issuing bonds to LIC
Image Credit:

PNB Housing Finance on Thursday said that LIC has invested Rs 2,500 crore in the company by subscribing to its secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). This issuance is through a private placement basis with a door-to-door tenure of 10 years, and the proceeds will be utilized by the company for its normal course of business operations, the company said.

"This is the second NCD issuance by the company for the financial year 2019-20 after the first lot of Rs 500 crore was subscribed by a foreign bank. This issuance of Rs 2,500 crore has been subscribed by Life Insurance Corporation of India," said Sanjaya Gupta, Managing Director, PNB Housing Finance. Gupta said this facility will augment the company's liquidity position and further strengthen the asset-liability management position across buckets.

PNB Housing said that during the current financial year, it has so far mobilized nearly Rs 27,000 crore through long-term sources. This includes Rs 6,379 crore through fixed deposits, Rs 5,899 crore through securitization (direct assignment route), Rs 3,000 crore through NCDs, Rs 1,211 crore (USD 175 million) through ECBs and balance in the form of bank facilities, the company said.

"Correspondingly, during the period, we have also significantly cut down our dependency on Commercial Paper to around 5 percent of total resources as of the current date. In addition to this company has a healthy pipeline of sanctioned lines which are under process of disbursement," it said further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling hovers near one-week low vs dollar ahead of BoE

Britains pound hovered near a one-week low versus the dollar on Thursday as the market temporarily shifted its focus from next months parliamentary election to a Bank of England policy meeting. With a snap election due on Dec. 12 and a new ...

UPDATE 3-Lufthansa to cut more costs, as cabin crew start strike

German airline Lufthansa announced plans on Thursday to cut costs at its Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Lufthansa Cargo businesses to revive profits but faces a fresh challenge to its efforts with a cabin crew strike this week. Lu...

Complex above Bhikaji Cama Place metro station conceptualised in 2012: DMRC to NGT

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC told the National Green Tribunal Thursday that construction of a commercial complex above Bhikaji Cama Place station was conceptualised in 2012 and it is not an afterthought as alleged by a plea challenging...

UPDATE 1-Swedish publisher detained in China to publish poems smuggled out of jail

A dissident bookseller who has been detained in China off and on since 2015 is to release a collection of his poems that have been smuggled out of jail, a Swedish publishing house said on Wednesday.Chinese-born Gui Minhai, a Swedish citizen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019