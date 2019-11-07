Turkey will attain positive GDP growth in 2019 - Albayrak
Turkey will attain positive economic growth in 2019, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday, adding that initial indicators showed economic activity picking up further in November and December.
Speaking to business people in the Black Sea province of Samsun, Albayrak also said Turkey had completed the financial groundwork for a new mortgage model that will allow low-income citizens to buy houses at "the lowest interest rate" at 20-year maturity.
