Senegal's new energy bid process to ensure transparency - state firm

  Updated: 07-11-2019 14:48 IST
Senegal's new legally-binding bid process will ensure the transparency of a new oil and gas licensing round, the managing director of the national oil company said on Thursday.

"Today we are setting new laws on the transparency we need to have. Everything that is done upstream will be transparent so that people will know what's going on," Petersen Mamadou Faye told Reuters.

"When it comes to the licensing round, door-to-door or direct negotiation will be avoided when we can do otherwise. People used to think that by this negotiation there was a lot of corruption -- they thought (this), but it was not true."

