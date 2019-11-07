International Development News
Development News Edition

City Union Bank net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 194 cr in Q2

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 15:41 IST
City Union Bank net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 194 cr in Q2
Image Credit: ANI

City Union Bank on Thursday reported a 15.2 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 193.53 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. It had posted a net profit of Rs 167.99 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

Total income during the September 2019 quarter rose to Rs 1,231.80 crore from Rs 1,045.04 crore in the year-ago quarter, the bank said in a regulatory filing. Its interest income stood at Rs 1,036.82 crore, higher as compared with Rs 926.49 crore in the year-ago period.

The lender, however, witnessed a rise in its bad loan proportion as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 3.41 per cent (Rs 1,135.44 crore) of the gross advances at the end of the second quarter, from 2.85 percent a year ago. Net NPAs were up at 1.90 percent (Rs 624.08 crore) from 1.69 percent (Rs 497.78 crore).

The bank said it has opted for the reduced tax rate of 22 percent as per the amended net tax rules and the impact of the changes have been fully recognized in its profit and loss account for the second quarter and half year ended September. Shares of City Union Bank on Thursday rose nearly three percent on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Green cement? Captured carbon may fuel new markets and help climate

By Laurie Goering LONDON, Nov 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Capturing planet-warming carbon dioxide and turning it into useful products, from plastics to jet fuel, could make climate action cheaper and become a good business - but market o...

Witch hunt or necessity? Maine's rugged independent voters torn over impeaching Trump

In an era of hyper-partisan politics, Sean Fowler is a rarity an independent voter who once considered the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump a witch hunt and now thinks Congress should remove him from office.But the custo...

Four protesters killed by gunfire from security forces in Baghdad - police, medics

At least four protesters were killed and more than 35 others wounded in central Baghdad on Thursday after security forces used live gunfire to disperse anti-government demonstrations, police and hospital sources said.The clashes took place ...

Mercedes-Benz rolls out V-Class Elite at Rs 1.10 cr

Eyeing a larger share in the premium luxury segment, German carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday rolled out its new multi-purpose vehicle V-Class Elite. The V-Class Elite, an upgraded version of V-Class Expression and V-Class Exclusive would ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019