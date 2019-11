KLM has launched Bengaluru -Amsterdam, a thrice-weekly direct service, from October 31

Boeing 787 Dreamliner will operate on this routefeaturing 30 seats in World Business Class, 48 seats inEconomy Comfort and 216 seats in Economy Class, the airlinesaid in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)