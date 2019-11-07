International Development News
Development News Edition

Nifty settles above 12,000 mark, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank top gainers

Equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow range on Thursday with the Nifty index closing above 12,000 mark for the first time since June 3.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 16:34 IST
Nifty settles above 12,000 mark, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank top gainers
Sun Pharma closed 3.4 pc higher on Thursday at Rs 229 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow range on Thursday with the Nifty index closing above 12,000 mark for the first time since June 3. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 184 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 40,654 while the Nifty 50 moved up by 50 points to 12,016. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green except for Nifty auto and PSU bank.

Nifty metal was up by 1.09 per cent, pharma by 0.64 per cent and FMCG by 0.54 per cent. Among stocks, Sun Pharma closed 3.4 per cent higher at Rs 229 per share after the company reported Q2 net profit of Rs 1,064 crore on strong fundamentals.

IndusInd Bank also showed a handsome gain of 2.7 per cent while metal majors Hindalco, JSW Steel and Vedanta were up by 2.2 per cent, 1.9 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively. Index heavyweight Reliance was up by 1.8 per cent at Rs 1,461 per share. ITC, Asian Paints and HDFC too were in the green.

However, UPL tumbled by 7.8 per cent after the company said its second-quarter (July to September) consolidated net profit fell sharply by 67 per cent to Rs 89 crore due to one-time exceptional loss. Yes Bank fell by 3.5 per cent after Moody's Investor Service placed its foreign currency issuer rating under review for downgrade. The other prominent losers were GAIL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Cipla.

Meanwhile, Asian shares struggled to cling near multi-month peaks as US-China trade deal left investors frustrated at the lack of concrete progress. Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.11 per cent, South Korean Kospi by 0.01 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.57 per cent.

Some reports said a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign an interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Women Scientists’ & Entrepreneurs Conclave inaugurated as part of IISF

The Women Scientists Entrepreneurs Conclave, which was inaugurated as a part of India International Science Festival IISF 2019 in Kolkata today, highlighted the importance of networking to enhance the representation of women in science and...

Saffronisation of Valluvar is to divert public attention: CPIM

The recent incident of saffronisation of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar was part of the tactics of the BJP to divert peoples attention from issues such as unemployment and economic slowdown, CPI M politburo member G Ramakrishnan said on Thu...

Pak cleric Rehman's anti-govt protest enters 7th day

Efforts to break the deadlock between the Opposition and the Imran Khan government remained inconclusive on Thursday as the massive protest led by firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman against Prime Minister Imran Khan enter...

Realty stocks jump up to 8.2 pc on Rs 25,000 cr fund booster

Realty stocks closed up to 8.2 per cent higher on Thursday after the government approved a Rs 25,000 crore fund for 1,600 stalled housing projects, which is expected to jumpstart consumption and give a boost to real estate and allied sector...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019