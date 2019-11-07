International Development News
Development News Edition

Wockhardt Q2 net loss widens to Rs 94 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 16:36 IST
Wockhardt Q2 net loss widens to Rs 94 cr

Pharma major Wockhardt on Thursday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 94.24 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 30.84 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter declined to Rs 802.18 crore as compared to Rs 1,125.68 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue of India business, which accounted for 28 per cent of global sales, stood at Rs 227 crore in the second quarter as compared to Rs 455 crore in same period last fiscal.

"The de-growth is mainly on account of lower sales in quality generics division and in some of the therapeutic areas," the company said. The US business clocked revenue of Rs 145 crore as compared to Rs 186 crore in the same period last fiscal, while emerging market sales were at Rs 132 crore as against Rs 144 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company added.

During the first half year ended September 30, 2019, Wockhardt said it has repaid Rs 408 crore towards various long-term debt obligations as per schedule. Subsequently, the total long-term outstanding debts as on September 30, 2019, is Rs 2,098 crore as compared to Rs 2,789 crore as on September 30, 2018, and Rs 2,469 crore as on March 31, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Women Scientists’ & Entrepreneurs Conclave inaugurated as part of IISF

The Women Scientists Entrepreneurs Conclave, which was inaugurated as a part of India International Science Festival IISF 2019 in Kolkata today, highlighted the importance of networking to enhance the representation of women in science and...

Saffronisation of Valluvar is to divert public attention: CPIM

The recent incident of saffronisation of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar was part of the tactics of the BJP to divert peoples attention from issues such as unemployment and economic slowdown, CPI M politburo member G Ramakrishnan said on Thu...

Pak cleric Rehman's anti-govt protest enters 7th day

Efforts to break the deadlock between the Opposition and the Imran Khan government remained inconclusive on Thursday as the massive protest led by firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman against Prime Minister Imran Khan enter...

Realty stocks jump up to 8.2 pc on Rs 25,000 cr fund booster

Realty stocks closed up to 8.2 per cent higher on Thursday after the government approved a Rs 25,000 crore fund for 1,600 stalled housing projects, which is expected to jumpstart consumption and give a boost to real estate and allied sector...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019