International Development News
Development News Edition

Celebrating 25 Years of Mercedes-Benz in India With the Annual Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally (MBCCR) 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 16:51 IST
Celebrating 25 Years of Mercedes-Benz in India With the Annual Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally (MBCCR) 2019
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The burble of massive eight-cylinder engines, a grand excess of chrome on a winter morning, and encounters with automobiles that belong to an era long gone. Expect all this and more at the sixth edition of the Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally (MBCCR), which will take place on November 10 in Mumbai.

The MBCCR, which was first organized by Autocar India in 2014, is the only one of its kind in the country when it comes to classic car rallies. It is also among the biggest and most prestigious events of its kind in Asia. The blue riband rally also marks two other milestones: Mercedes Benz's 25th year in the country and Autocar India's 20th anniversary.

Over the last six years, participation in the rally has grown multifold despite the limited number of vintage and classic Benzes that were imported into India. What has also grown is the sheer variety of classic Mercedes on display. The first edition of MBCCR only witnessed two 170V models. In 2018, there was nearly everybody style (including a rare roadster) of the 170V in attendance, with a 230L Pullman for company. Also, part of the 2018 edition of the rally were stars such as a 1958 300 SL Roadster, a 1914 Benz Runabout, which is the oldest surviving Benz in India, and a couple of Adenaeurs.

A 1929 W08 Nurburg and an extremely rare 500 K roadster are among the immaculately maintained gems that are expected to be exhibited at this invite-only event that has revitalized the classic Mercedes scene in the country. Autocar will also be displaying some of the most prominent Mercedes-Benz models over the last 25 years, which have already become collectibles, the world over. This will include the Maybach 62, an SLS AMG Gullwing and Roadster, and the W124, the first-ever Mercedes-Benz model to be made in India. Lined up alongside them will be every classic generation of the E-class and S-class in different body styles and the SL-class.

Mercedes collectors and classic car buffs who are expected to attend the event include Viveck Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director of the Express Group, Yuvraj Himanshu of Gondal, and industrialist Gautam Singhania.

"The cars on display range from the Benz Patent-Motorwagen to the Maybach 62, so that's a century of cars from Mercedes-Benz. But, as importantly, the rally also represents the evolution of the motor car over the last 100 years," said Autocar's Perseus Bandrawalla, curator of the MBCCR.

Autocar will be hosting the Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally at the Sofitel located at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Three provinces’ dam levels plummet to below 50%

The current hot temperatures in major parts of the country have plunged three provinces to stress levels as their dam levels dropped to below half in the past two weeks.According to the Department of Water and Sanitation report, the dam lev...

UPDATE 4-U.S. accuses two former Twitter employees of spying for Saudi Arabia

Two former employees of Twitter and the third man from Saudi Arabia face U.S. charges of spying for the kingdom by digging up private user data and giving it to Saudi officials in exchange for payment, a complaint from the Department of Jus...

UPDATE 2-UK's Conservatives and Labour vow to spend big in battle for votes

Britains governing Conservatives vowed on Thursday to spend billions of pounds more on infrastructure, stepping up an election battle with the main opposition Labour Party over who is best placed to drive growth and help struggling regions....

World number two Pliskova parts ways with coach Martinez

World number two and recent WTA Finals semi-finalist Karolina Pliskova said Thursday she was parting ways with her Spanish coach Conchita Martinez. I decided I will no longer work with Conchita, the 27-year-old Czech wrote on her Facebook p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019