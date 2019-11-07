FICCI Ladies Organisation to Host 12th IWEC Awards & Conference

• Over 250 women entrepreneurs from across the world are participating

• Princess Noor Asem of Jordan, IWEC Conference Chairwoman, to chair the Awards & Conference

• Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to deliver the keynote address

• Hon'ble Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari to grace the occasion as Chief Guest

"FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) to host the 12th Annual Awards & Conference of International Women's Entrepreneurial Challenge Foundation, IWEC 2019, on Nov 11-12, 2019 in New Delhi. IWEC Awards & Conference present a global platform for the exchange of knowledge, experience, and connectivity among women business owners worldwide. It started in 2007, it is an initiative of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Barcelona Chamber of Commerce, Manhattan Chamber of Commerce (New York) and US Department of State.

IWEC was established with the goal of connecting small & mid-size women business owners globally - those who are already in the global marketplace & want to expand or are ripe to get into the market and learn from other women leaders. Also, an important aspect of IWEC awardees is their commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility programs in mentoring, board participation, community outreach, sustainability, etc.

Every year, IWEC gathers some of the world's largest and most successful women-owned companies in an intensive 2-day program to inform, connect and celebrate the work of women entrepreneurs across all industries. There have been 337 IWEC awardees globally till date. Conferences to date have been held in Barcelona, New York City, New Delhi India, Cape Town South Africa, Lima Peru, Stockholm Sweden, Istanbul and Brussels, Belgium and Seattle, Washington/US and last year, Shanghai, China.

Harjinder Kaur Talwar, FLO President & Co-chair of the IWEC Conference says, "Being one of the Founder Members of the prestigious IWEC Awards, I am thrilled to be hosting the IWEC Awards this year as the National President of FLO. It will be my privilege to give the global delegates a taste of India's culture, heritage and hospitality."

As one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, the Indian market is now open to accepting new business ideas more than ever. This is the time to showcase the fact that India is the now most favored business destination today with robust growth, rising foreign exchange reserves and booming capital markets, among others. The IWEC Awards & Conference will be the aptest platform towards this direction.

"Also, it is an honor that the IWEC Awards & Conference in India will be Chaired by Princess Noor Asem of Jordan. HRH Princess Noor Bint Asem is a regional consultant with the Inspirational Development Group, the global leadership and management consultancy. Beyond her royal duties, HRH Princess Noor Asem is an executive and certified coach with the Coaching Training Institute, focusing her programs on empowering youth, and self-development," adds Harjinder.

The Conference with the theme Connecting Women Businesses Globally: Leading the Way to Innovation and Integration envisions to bring together 250 businesswomen from across 20 countries, cohesively driving the agenda for Scripting Economic Change for women across the globe.

FLO has been able to bring together inspirational global leaders and an array of interesting business sessions, panel discussion, gala dinner, socials for the delegates in these 2 days. Renowned spiritual leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will address the global participants on how to promote, grow and expand their businesses while managing their stress and emotional quotient. Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport, Highways and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), will grace the IWEC Conference as the Chief Guest and be a part of the commemorative ceremony of the 550th birth anniversary year of Guru Nanak Dev, founder of Sikhism. Shri Gadkari will also give the international delegates an overview of the MSME Sector of India and showcase the myriad business opportunities that India has to offer.

There will be an informative presentation on Business Opportunities and Foreign Direct Investment and various Panel Discussions on Global Economic Outlook: What It Means to Your Business, Innovation & Integration and Work 4 Progress

The conference will be followed by the prestigious Award Ceremony where 39 women entrepreneurs will be felicitated for their outstanding performance. Ms. Sangita Reddy, Senior Vice President, FICCI & Joint Managing Director Apollo Hospitals Group; Ms. Kalli Purie, the Vice-Chairperson of the India Today Group and Ms. Kiran Chopra, Director, Punjab Kesari Publishers Pvt. Ltd. are the three awardees from India, besides 36 awardees from 18 countries.

This prestigious forum will culminate at the IWEC Gala dinner to recognize and celebrate the achievements of the awardees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)