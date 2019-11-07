China to create 67 mln hectares of high-quality farmland by 2022 - TV
China will establish 66.67 million hectares of high-quality farmland by 2022 to boost grain production and ensure food security in the country, state television reported on Thursday, citing the Chinese cabinet.
The cabinet would also boost hog breeding by removing obstacles to pig farming and by providing secure supplies of animal feed. It would also urge local governments to encourage poultry, beef and lamb production to curb soaring prices.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
