International Development News
Development News Edition

United Breweries Q2 net down 29.39 pc at Rs 114.78 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:57 IST
United Breweries Q2 net down 29.39 pc at Rs 114.78 crore

United Breweries Ltd on Thursday reported a 29.39 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 114.78 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 162.57 crore in the year-ago period, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) said in a regulatory filing.

Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,590.5 crore as against Rs 3,335.85 crore in the year-ago period, it added. While the first quarter of the fiscal was affected by national elections, the second quarter witnessed "unprecedented and excessive monsoons" across most parts of the country, UBL said.

"This coupled with an overall slackness in the market, especially in key states of Karnataka and Maharashtra, and the hardening of input prices, resulted in a decline in gross margins," it said, adding it has already initiated measures to mitigate the cost push. Delayed payments from state corporations and duty advance demands in various states resulted in an increase in working capital during the second quarter.

"As a result interest costs were higher by 25 per cent for the first half (of the fiscal)," the company said, adding that its net debt stood at Rs 478 crore and capex cash outflows were Rs 200 crore in first half of the year. In terms of volume, strong beer sales grew in high single digits, but that of mild beer was flat, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Three judges killed at Taliban checkpoint in Afghanistan, officials say

Three judges and a court staffer were killed in Afghanistan on Thursday after Taliban militants stopped their car in the latest attack on the judiciary, officials said. Abdullah Hasrat, a spokesman for the governor in eastern Paktia provinc...

Mamata Banerjee should apologise for her lies, says Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for questioning the decision to include Gujarati as an optional language in the Joint Entrance Examination JEE main paper. Dear Divider Didi,...

Would never go from Pak side to attend Kartarpur Corridor inauguration: Sirsa slams Sidhu

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sira on Thursday slammed Congress leader Sidhu Navjot Singh Sidhu after the latter sought permission to attend the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on the invitation of Pakistan. Navjot...

Punjab Assembly passes Bill excluding CM's advisers from office-of-profit category

Amid vociferous opposition, the Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a legislation excluding the six ruling Congress MLA appointed as advisers to the chief minister from the office-of-profit category. The Punjab State Legislature Prevention ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019