Hemp for Health: A Nutrition Filled Read With the Hemp Horizons

  • PR Newswire
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:28 IST
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:28 IST
Hemp, or more specifically industrial hemp, is a plant from the Cannabis family, which is used particularly for creating a range of industrial products, ranging from clothes to bags, paper, skincare products, biofuel etc. The market disruption is more than apparent. Consumers are ditching the conventional plastic bags and using hemp-based bags instead, owing to its environment-friendly properties. Hemp-based beauty products are also at the beginning of disrupting the beauty industry. However, hemp's potential as a valuable food supplement is still not completely realized by the consumers. This is due to two main factors- lack of knowledge and misconceptions.

"Owing to the range of benefits they offer, hemp based products have gained traction over the past few years. However, there is still a lot of regulatory uncertainty along with prevailing misconceptions that lead to confusion amongst consumers," said Kanishk Yadav, director at the Hemp Horizons.

"Although many people are coming around and realizing the many benefits of Cannabis family, there is a looming stigma due to the psychoactive effects stimulated by some of its strains," Kanishk noted. "Most people hear 'Cannabis' and simply think 'marijuana'. This tangential association is the very reason many potential consumers- particularly the conservative ones- steer away from buying hemp-based products."

"We are taking steps to raise awareness about the distinction between the strains and the health benefits of using hemp through our own social media pages and press. We are sure that as the consumers realize the proven track record of health benefits, hemp products are going to increase in popularity," Kanishk added.

Those looking for natural, organic products are already impressed with the untapped potential of hemp. After all it is a full-blown package of nutrients in itself. For instance, a side-by-side comparison clearly proves that hemp seeds have a richer nutritious profile in comparison to its more popular competitors like chia seeds and flax seeds.


Hemp Seeds

Chia Seeds

Flax Seeds

Protein

9.6 g per serving

5 g per serving

5 g per serving

Omega Fatty Acids

12 g per serving

9 g per serving

7 g per serving

Gamma Linolenic Acid (Anti-inflammatory Agent)

Present

Absent

Absent

In addition to being a denser source of plant-based protein, hemp seeds contain all the nine essential amino acids, as well as the essential fatty acids viz. omega 3 and omega 6 in the ratio of 1:3. Since, omega 6 is readily available in red meat, using hemp seeds and/or hemp oil can make up for and counter balance the omega 3 requirement.

Hemp seeds also contain potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, and Vitamin E.

"I believe, and there are a lot of research findings that state the same, that hemp seeds have a great potential as a healthy food supplement. With its dense and impressive nutritional profile, it can help the consumers achieve good health and fitness goals with ease," stated Kanishk as an ending note.

About Health Horizons

Health Horizons is dedicated to bringing natural Hemp products to the Indian market. Health Horizons manufactures and distributes hemp-based edibles and skin care products. All products from Health Horizons contains hemp that has occurred naturally and does not contain any synthetic or man-made ingredients. Hemp foods inspire healthier living and our hemp personal care line promote wellness of skin and hair. To know more, visit http://www.thehealthhorizons.in .

Media Contact :
Sameer Mehta
sameer@helveticads.com
+91-9899362060 
Helvetica Advertising Pvt. Ltd.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818535/Health_Horizons_Logo.jpg

