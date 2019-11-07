International Development News
Development News Edition

World Animal Protection urges government to stop display of Elephants at Sonepur Fair

International animal welfare charity, World Animal Protection has written to the Environment Minister of India, Prakash Javadekar and the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar seeking their urgent intervention and stopping the proposed display of elephants at Sonepur Fair in Patna, Bihar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:36 IST
World Animal Protection urges government to stop display of Elephants at Sonepur Fair
Image Credit: ANI

International animal welfare charity, World Animal Protection has written to the Environment Minister of India, Prakash Javadekar and the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar seeking their urgent intervention and stopping the proposed display of elephants at Sonepur Fair in Patna, Bihar. The demand for intervention by World Animal Protection comes following a report in the New Indian Express dated 6th November 2019, stating 'Panel formed to ensure jumbos turn up at Bihar's famous Sonepur fair'.

In the last few years, the arrival of elephants at the fair has become almost negligible after a ban on their sale was imposed in 2000. However, this latest development is extremely worrisome. Various organizations including World Animal Protection have worked for years to prevent the display and sale of elephants at Sonepur. It has also been observed that traders regularly misuse the exemption to elephants given under Section 40 to trade in these animals in Sonepur under the guise of gifting.

"World Animal Protection urges all concerned authorities to cancel any plans to exhibit elephants at Sonepur Fair that may aggravate the trade in elephants and cause untold suffering to captive elephants everywhere. Elephants traded in Sonepur Fair land up all over the country, including Jaipur in Rajasthan where they are held in inhospitable conditions and are used to provide joy rides. We draw your attention to the directive of the Patna High Court in October 2017 that directed the Bihar government to ensure no wild animals were traded on the premises of Sonepur Fair," said Gajender K Sharma, Country Director of World Animal Protection, India. Meanwhile, World Animal Protection has been running a campaign to end the exemption accorded to elephants in Section 40 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The petition has garnered support from 30,000 people to date. "We sincerely hope the concerned authorities will not allow the display and sale of live elephants in Sonepur Fair now or in the future," he added.

The elephant is India's National Heritage Animal and World Animal Protection has been working for decades to ensure this majestic wild animal remains where they belong, in the wild. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

Also Read: IHC cancel Pak authorities decision of nullifying JUI-F senator citizenship

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Detained Kashmir leaders enjoying 'five-star facilities' at public expense: JKNPP

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party JKNPP on Thursday accused the government of providing five-star facilities to detained Kashmir leaders in top Srinagar hotels and called it an organised loot of taxpayers money. It said the lead...

Google Pay for Business app launched in Chennai

Google Pay, the digital payments provider on Thursday launched Google Pay for Business app here, targeting small and medium size businesses. The mobile application enables small and medium businesses to adopt digital payments that vastly r...

Macron says EU deficit rule 'belongs in the past century'

Paris, Nov 7 AFP French President Emmanuel Macron wants European nations to break their taboo against using deficits to stimulate growth and investment, and scrap a strict limit on eurozone deficits, he said in an interview published Thursd...

UPDATE 2-Iran holding IAEA inspector was 'outrageous provocation' -U.S.

The European Union and the United States expressed concern on Thursday at Irans holding of an inspector from the U.N. nuclear watchdog last week, with the U.S. envoy to the agency calling it an outrageous provocation that must have conseque...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019