International Development News
Development News Edition

CAIT demands Govt set up panel to look into allegations against Flipkart

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:34 IST
CAIT demands Govt set up panel to look into allegations against Flipkart

Traders' body CAIT on Thursday asked the government to set up a high-level committee to look into alleged circumvention of FDI regulations by Flipkart, an allegation the company rejected. In a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has levelled several allegations against Flipkart which include "circumventing the law, causing huge GST and Income Tax revenue loss to the government, gross manipulations for controlling inventory, bypassing the FDI policy".

A Flipkart spokesperson, however, rejected the allegations saying "We are fully compliant with the governing FDI and all other applicable laws in the country. We have always been deeply committed to doing business in the right way". "As a marketplace, we enable lakhs of sellers and artisans to connect with millions of consumers across the country. We're proud of our work to make these sellers and artisans successful and help in economic growth and job creation in India," the spokesperson added.

In a letter to Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the traders' body claimed: "It is an open and shut case for distorting Indian retail market to a large extent and damaging the basic fundamental principles of business and economy". "Under the circumstances, we strongly urge you that as a first-step order for the closure of the Flipkart e-commerce business and constitute a high level committee of tax experts, chartered accountants and senior officials of the Government to make an in depth study of the balance sheet, income and expenditure account of the Flipkart, its parent company and other associate or relatedcompanies in a time bound manner".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Bank expands branch network in Tamil Nadu

Private sector ICICI Bank on Thursday said it has opened 23 new branches in Tamil Nadu during this fiscal year. As part of its network expansion plan, the bank plans to open 450 new branches of which 385 have already been set up.The 23 new ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to resume record run on trade deal optimism

Wall Streets main indexes were set to hit record highs on Thursday, boosted by signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations and a fresh batch of largely upbeat earnings reports.The benchmark SP 500 index is eyeing its fifth straight week...

UK police formally identify 39 bodies found in truck last month

British police said on Thursday they had formally identified the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London in October and their families had been notified.This is an important step in the investigation and enables us to work w...

Pak deploys special 'Tourism Police Force' for security of Kartarpur pilgrims

Pakistans Punjab police on Thursday deployed a 100-member strong special Tourism Police Force for the security of the Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur corridor on a daily basis from Saturday when it will be opened by Prime Minister Im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019