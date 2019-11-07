International Development News
Development News Edition

Union ministers deliberate with RSS affiliates on agri, economic issues

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:24 IST
Top Union ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, besides BJP working president J P Nadda, held long deliberations with RSS affiliates working in the field of agriculture and economy to discuss a variety of issues. The marathon meeting, which went for close to six hours, comes against the backdrop of the Modi government's decision to keep India out of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Vehement opposition from the RSS affiliates, which had argued that the domestic industry will be hit badly if the country joins the grouping, is said to be a key factor in the government's decision. Besides Sitharaman and Goyal, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar attended the meeting.

RSS affiliates like Swadeshi Jagran Manch and Bhartiya Kisan Sangh expressed their views on issues related to farming sector and domestic industry. The issue of stubble burning also figured in the discussion. Official sources said the Modi government is keen to take RSS affiliates on board before it embarks on any reform measures and wants to assuage their concerns as well as coopt their feedback in its decision-making process.

BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and party general secretary Bhupender Yadav also also attended the exercise.

