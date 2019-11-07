All communication to taxpayers to carry DIN from Friday: CBIC

In a bid to improve transparency, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has decided to introduced the Documentation Identification Number (DIN) system for indirect taxpayers from Friday. The government has already introduced this for the direct taxpayers with a view to improve tax administration and service delivery, from October 1.

This path-breaking DIN system in indirect tax administration has been created as per the direction of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and from now onwards, any CBIC communication will have to have a documentation identification number, the finance ministry said in a statement. This step is to further the government's objectives of bringing transparency and accountability in the indirect tax administration also through the widespread use of information technology, it said.

"To begin with, in the indirect tax administration, the DIN would be used for search authorization, summons, arrest memo, inspection notices and letters issued in the course of any inquiry. From now onwards, any communication from GST (goods and services tax) or the custom or central excise department without a computer-generated DIN, would be treated as invalid and shall be nonest in law or deemed to be as if it has never been issued," Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said. He added that the DIN system would ensure greater accountability and transparency in the indirect tax administration. "It would also provide the taxpayer a digital facility to verify any communications. Further, the DIN system would be extended to other communications by the end of next month. No communication would be issued without DIN except only if it is in the specified exceptional circumstances."

This measure would create a digital directory for maintaining a proper audit trail of such communications and now, all such specified communications with DIN would be verifiable on the online portal cbicddm.gov.in and any communication which is not in conformity with the prescribed guidelines as per the DIN related Circulars dated November 5 shall be treated as invalid, CBIC Chairman Pranab K Das said. CBIC has specified that any communication issued manually under exceptional circumstances would have to be regularised on the system within 15 working days of its issuance.

