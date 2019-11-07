International Development News
Development News Edition

All communication to taxpayers to carry DIN from Friday: CBIC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:53 IST
All communication to taxpayers to carry DIN from Friday: CBIC

In a bid to improve transparency, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has decided to introduced the Documentation Identification Number (DIN) system for indirect taxpayers from Friday. The government has already introduced this for the direct taxpayers with a view to improve tax administration and service delivery, from October 1.

This path-breaking DIN system in indirect tax administration has been created as per the direction of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and from now onwards, any CBIC communication will have to have a documentation identification number, the finance ministry said in a statement. This step is to further the government's objectives of bringing transparency and accountability in the indirect tax administration also through the widespread use of information technology, it said.

"To begin with, in the indirect tax administration, the DIN would be used for search authorization, summons, arrest memo, inspection notices and letters issued in the course of any inquiry. From now onwards, any communication from GST (goods and services tax) or the custom or central excise department without a computer-generated DIN, would be treated as invalid and shall be nonest in law or deemed to be as if it has never been issued," Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said. He added that the DIN system would ensure greater accountability and transparency in the indirect tax administration. "It would also provide the taxpayer a digital facility to verify any communications. Further, the DIN system would be extended to other communications by the end of next month. No communication would be issued without DIN except only if it is in the specified exceptional circumstances."

This measure would create a digital directory for maintaining a proper audit trail of such communications and now, all such specified communications with DIN would be verifiable on the online portal cbicddm.gov.in and any communication which is not in conformity with the prescribed guidelines as per the DIN related Circulars dated November 5 shall be treated as invalid, CBIC Chairman Pranab K Das said. CBIC has specified that any communication issued manually under exceptional circumstances would have to be regularised on the system within 15 working days of its issuance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi calls for moral, cultural revolution

Former Union minister and BJPs veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi here on Thursday called for a moral and cultural revolution while laying stress on teachings of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Speaking during the opening day of a two-day i...

UPDATE 1-Rivals promise better wealth distribution as Mauritius votes

Mauritius held a parliamentary election on Thursday, with the main parties all promising a fairer distribution of wealth on the prosperous Indian Ocean island. Polls closed at 6 p.m. local time 1400 GMT, with results due out on Friday.The e...

As bigotry stirs globally, Bosnian Jews, Muslims recall lesson in tolerance

Bosnias Jews and Muslims on Thursday marked the bicentenary of the rescue of a dozen Jews from an Ottoman-era governors jail, saying their liberation by Sarajevo Muslims is a great example of co-existence at a time of rising global sectaria...

Stung by WeWork, SoftBank boss Son charts more cautious IPO course

Fresh from the WeWork debacle, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says he now aims to be more cautious about the timings of IPOs, a shift that could squeeze the Japanese companys funding and increase its reliance on its lower-growth telecom busines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019