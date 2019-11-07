Alliance Air announces spl fares on Chennai-Jaffna route Mumbai, Nov 7 ( PTI) National carrier Air India's regional arm Alliance Air, which is set to commence commercial flights on the Chennai-Jaffna route from next week,on Thursday announced special fares as low as Rs 3, 990 excluding taxes and levies on the new service. The fares for a return flight to Chennai from Jaffna will be Rs 3,190 excluding taxes and levies, Alliance Air said in a statement.

The New Delhi-based airline, which made its international debut last month with a flight to Jaffna from Chennai, currently operates 113 daily flights to 53 domestic destinations. Jaffna is its first overseas destination. ************* Maha announces fintech starup summit in March Seeking to establish the state's credentials as a fintech hub, Maharashtra announced a mega event next March, targeting players from across the world.

Over 5,000 delegates from 50 countries are expected to attend the Mumbai fintech festival, which will be organized jointly with the Mumbai Fintech Hub and the Fintech Convergence Council. At present, the financial capital has over 400 fintech startups, state's fintech officer Suniti Nanda told reporters.

************* BSE ties up with Ficci to boost startup,SME platform The oldest stock bourse BSE has tied up with industry lobby Ficci to strengthen its startup and SME platform. The tie-up focuses on linking skills to employment, accelerating entrepreneurship, job creation and creating market opportunities, a statement said..

