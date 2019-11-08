REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10.30 p.m. GMT/6.30 a.m. SGT

The United Nations nuclear watchdog and Western powers on Thursday strongly criticized Iran for preventing one of the agency’s inspectors from leaving the country last week.

SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY Erdogan says U.S. not fulfilling Syria promises, ahead of Trump talks

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused the United States and Russia on Thursday of failing to fulfill their part of a deal for Kurdish militia to leave a Syrian region bordering Turkey, and said he would raise this with President Donald Trump next week. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-GUNS-EXCLUSIVE Exclusive: Trump administration moves closer to easing gun exports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration has passed a key milestone in a long-delayed rule change that would make it easier to sell U.S. firearms outside the United States, including assault rifles and ammunition, people briefed on the matter told Reuters. USA-VAPING-CDC

U.S. vaping-related deaths climb to 39, illnesses to 2,051 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 2,051 confirmed and probable cases and 2 more deaths from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, taking the total death toll to 39.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA-SPLIT-EXCLUSIVE

Rollback of China tariffs faces fierce opposition in White House - sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An agreement between the United States and China to roll back existing tariffs as part of a ‘phase one’ trade deal faces fierce internal opposition at the White House and from outside advisers, multiple sources familiar with the talks said.

SEARS-FINANCING-EXCLUSIVE Sears says it has secured a $250 million lifeline, will close 96 stores

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sears told Reuters on Thursday it had won a $250 million lifeline from lenders that include billionaire owner Eddie Lampert, and will close additional stores, as mounting losses strain the beleaguered U.S. department store chain’s finances. SPORTS

TENNIS-ATPFINALS-PREVIEW Djokovic has world number one Nadal in his sights at London finale

LONDON (Reuters) - If Novak Djokovic is to claim the year-end number ranking for a record-equaling sixth time he will have to do it the hard way at the ATP Finals next week in London. SOCCER-USA-TFC-PREVIEW

Toronto ready to embrace hostile Seattle crowd in MLS Cup TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto FC have transformed into road warriors in the playoffs and that could bode well for the Canadian side as they prepare to visit Seattle Sounders for one of the league’s scariest assignments in Sunday’s MLS Cup.

UPCOMING BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AFRICA-ENERGY/ IEA’s Africa Energy Outlook 2019 report launch

The report – Africa Energy Outlook 2019 – is special focus in the forthcoming World Energy Outlook 2019 but is also being published early as a standalone report. The IEA has updated and expanded its analysis to reflect Africa’s increasing importance in global energy affairs. 8 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

REA GROUP-RESULTS/ REA Group says Australia's residential market still challenging, but recovering

Online real estate classifieds portal REA Group said on Friday the Australian residential market remains challenging, but there are signs of a recovery. 8 Nov

USA-FED/CLIMATECHANGE San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank holds conference on systemic economic risks of climate change

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco holds "Economics of Climate Change" conference to discuss systemic risks to the U.S. banking system from climate change, in San Francisco,Calif. 8 Nov

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD Global Economy Weekahead

A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days. 8 Nov

EU-ECOFIN/ (PIX) (TV) EU finance ministers meet for monthly talks

European Union finance ministers meet to discuss climate finance, sales tax issues and taxation of digital companies. 8 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE-FREIGHT (PIX) Brexit delay leaves French haulier's border chaos gamble hanging in the balance

As the risks of a no-deal Brexit loomed in 2018, Dieppe-based road haulage boss Bruno Beliard took a bet on the risk of border chaos and switched his cross-Channel operations to non-accompanied freight. Britain's delayed departure from the EU leaves him lumbered with higher costs while UK-EU trade remains friction-free -- but it is a costly gamble he says may still pay off if Britain leaves the single market. 8 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLAND-NORDSTREAM/ Poland's anti-monopoly office to announce big fine related to Nord Stream 2

Poland's anti-monopoly office to announce a significant fine as part of its proceedings against Russia's Gazprom and five European firms responsible for financing the planned Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. 8 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CHINA-MIDDLEEAST/ (TV)

China's special envoy to the Middle East briefing. China's Special Envoy to the Middle East Mr. Zhai Jun, holds a media briefing following his visit to Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Iran between 16 and 24, Oct. 2019.

8 Nov 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Low visibility as Indian capital hit by days of air pollution Air pollution in New Delhi causes low visibility in the Indian capital for days. Residents are going to work in masks, while monuments like the India Gate war memorial and India's presidential palace remain engulfed in smog.

8 Nov LEBANON-PROTESTS/GRIEVANCES (PIX) (TV)

Enraged by corruption, Lebanese direct protests at failing state bodies Lebanese protesters are directing their anger at state-run agencies including the power company, the central bank and publicly-owned telecom companies, part of an unprecedented wave of demonstrations against the ruling elite accused of rampant corruption. What are the protesters' grievances and how do these square with reality?

8 Nov INDONESIA-POLITICS/RIGHTS-STUDENT (PIX) (TV)

Students at the vanguard of Indonesia protests He was once a boy scout and member of a patriotic flag-raising team in high school. But with student protests sweeping Jakarta and other cities in recent months in some of the worst civil unrest to hit Indonesia in decades, Manik Marganamahendra has emerged as an anti-establishment icon.

8 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT GERMANY-USA/POMPEO SPEECH (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at fall of the Berlin Wall anniversary U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

8 Nov 04:45 ET / 09:45 GMT EUROZONE-FRANCE/LEMAIRE

France's Finance Minister Le Maire holds news conference France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire holds a news conference in Brussels on the sidelines of a meeting of European Union finance ministers.

8 Nov 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT GERMANY-EU/ (PIX)

Germany's Merkel , EU's von der Leyen hold news conference Germany's Merkel and European Commission president von der Leyen hold news conference in the German chancellery

8 Nov 07:15 ET / 12:15 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

White House Chief of Staff Mulvaney called to House committee The three committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Trump issued a subpoena to Mick Mulvaney, White House Acting Chief of Staff, to testify in connection with the investigation about the Ukraine-related whistleblower complaint.

8 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT GERMANY-USA/POMPEO-MERKEL STATEMENTS (TV)

Pompeo, German Chancellor Merkel speak to reporters in Berlin U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and German Chancellor Angela Merkel speak to reporters ahead of their meeting at Berlin's chancellery.

8 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/KOALAS (TV) Race against time as rescuers rehabilitate Koalas after bushfires

Rescuers from an Australian koala hospital have continued to rehabilitate injured koalas as they search through fire-ravaged bushland on the New South Wales mid-north coast, after a bushfire tore through a wildlife reserve where hundreds of the Australian marsupial are feared dead. 8 Nov

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/ (GRAPHIC)

Brazil to release Amazon deforestation data for October Brazil's space research agency INPE will release preliminary data for deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest for the month of October.

8 Nov SPORTS

HAITI-CYCLING/ (PIX) WIDER IMAGE: Haiti's cyclists brave poverty, protests and poor roads in race for gold

Cycling is not an easy sport to practise in Haiti, wracked by poverty, natural catastrophes and political instability. 8 Nov

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE UKRAINE-CRISIS/WITHDRAWAL (TV)

Ukraine expected to withdraw forces in eastern Donetsk region Ukraine expected to pull back forces and weaponry from a town in the eastern Donetsk region, the latest in a series of such moves that are a condition for four-way peace talks with Russia, France and Germany.

8 Nov CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION (PIX) (TV) Fate of "Dreamers" in Supreme Court's hands

The fate of around 700,000 young immigrants, known as "dreamers," is in the hands of the conservative Supreme Court, which on Nov 12 will weigh President Donald Trump's plan to end a program that protects them from deportation. 8 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

