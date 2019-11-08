International Development News
Development News Edition

Zigmabit Launches Revolutionary Mining Chip

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 09:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 09:23 IST
Zigmabit Launches Revolutionary Mining Chip

Zigmabit is growing fast in the crypto mining industry. The company recently launched three multi-algorithm mining rigs that assure maximum return on investment within just one month. Zigmabit just launched a customer care facility in Munich Germany to serve customers better.

Zigbit Miners, the world's first DLC (direct liquid cooling) mining rig, is designed for the beginners as well seasoned crypto miners. All three products are easy to use as they come pre-configured and the users only need to plug in and start mining.

Though the popularity of crypto mining has increased by leaps and bounds over the years, earning profits consistently has been a concern for many mining enthusiasts. Zigmabit is the brainchild of a team of investors dedicated to making cryptocurrency mining simpler and profitable for all.

Zigmabit (www.zigmabit.com) has a team of experts that have been actively involved in the crypto industry since its very early days. The company's three new crypto miners, ZigBit 2.0, ZigBit 3.0 and ZigBit 5.0 were designed with the goal of delivering products that will ensure higher profitability for the users.

The company has accomplished this objective by maximizing the hash rate to a level that has never been achieved in this industry. These miners can operate under multiple algorithms and are capable of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dash. Mentioned below are the hash rate powers offered by the three miners.

  • Bitcoin : ZigBit 2.0. 260 TH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 330 TH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 2000 TH/s
  • Litecoin: ZigBit 2.0. 44 GH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 55 GH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 300 GH/s
  • Ethereum : ZigBit 2.0. 11 GH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 14 GH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 75 GH/s
  • Dash: ZigBit 2.0. 6 TH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 9 TH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 50TH/s

In order to stand out in a highly competitive market, Zigmabit Miners has also included smart features such as closed-loop cooling system, noiseless fans, silent high-pressure pumps, super-efficient radiators, and much more.

About Zigmabit Inc.:

Zigmabit Inc. is a manufacturer of high-quality cryptocurrency miners that deliver extremely high hash power without consuming a lot of power. Their team comprises of several top-level professionals from renowned organizations such as Samsung, Microsoft, IBM, and many others. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company currently has a manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom and Newly opened facility in Munich Germany.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1025433/Zigmabit_Inc_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Emperor penguins marching towards extinction in a warming world: Study

A warming climate may cause emperor penguins to go extinct by the end of this century, according to a study which cautions that a business as usual approach towards climate change could ensure the complete loss of the birds native to the An...

Former DGP Arvind Inamdar dead

Former Maharashtra director general of police Arvind Inamdar died at a private hospital here on Friday, a police official said. Inamdar 79 was undergoing treatment at the hospital since last week and breathed his last at 2.20 am, the offic...

Ayodhya verdict: UP to have two helicopters on standby for emergencies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said two helicopters will be on standby in Lucknow and Ayodhya as part of the security arrangements in the run-up to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Temple issue. Adityanath conveyed thi...

Avs erupt for 6 straight goals, hammer Preds

Joonas Donskoi had three goals for his first career hat trick, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche used a six-goal second period to beat the Nashville Predators 9-4 in Denver on Thursday night. The six ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019