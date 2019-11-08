International Development News
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Customer Solution Center in Mumbai

  Mumbai
  Updated: 08-11-2019 13:22 IST
  • Created: 08-11-2019 13:10 IST
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Customer Solution Center in Mumbai
Center aims to meet and exceed the demands of customers through collaborative development of next-generation chromatography and mass spectrometry solutions

MUMBAI, India-- (8 November 2019) -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world leader in serving science, today announced the opening of its Customer Solution Center (CSC) in Mumbai. The facility will provide access to the company's industry-leading offerings of analytical instrumentation, software, and consumables to showcase Thermo Fisher's strong foothold in India.

"Our customers rely on us to provide advanced solutions and this Center gives us the opportunity to demonstrate the depth of our capabilities and comprehensive offerings relevant to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, environmental and industrial applications," said Amit Chopra, managing director, Thermo Fisher Scientific, India and Middle East. "It is an important milestone that will enable us to deliver greater value for our customers and continue to build on our industry-leading position."

The state-of-the-art facility in Mumbai is equipped with innovations in liquid, gas and ion chromatography, mass spectrometry, trace element analysis, molecular spectroscopy, sample preparation and a range of laboratory equipment and related consumables. The Center is staffed with technical experts and will serve as a hub for conducting training and workshops, sample analysis, instrument demonstrations, and method development to help build capacity and expertise in the region.

"The announcement of our Customer Solution Center in Mumbai delivers on our commitment to bring advanced integrated solutions to the country," said Mitch Kennedy, president, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the U.S. "The center helps us continue to enable our customers to make India healthier, cleaner and safer."

With an ever-evolving industry landscape, the Customer Solution Center will focus on the development of next-generation chromatography and mass spectrometry workflow solutions, where customers will be able to work with Thermo Fisher's technical experts on method development, undergo training and gain hands-on experience with the equipment.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services.

For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

