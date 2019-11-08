International Development News
Development News Edition

China hopes Vietnam does not 'complicate' South China Sea issue

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 14:14 IST
China hopes Vietnam does not 'complicate' South China Sea issue
Image Credit: Pixabay

China called on Vietnam on Friday not to "complicate" the South China Sea issue, after a senior official in Vietnam said it could explore legal action, among various options, in its territorial dispute with China over the waters. Friction has grown between the two communist-run countries since China in July sent a ship for a months-long seismic survey to an area internationally designated as Vietnam's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), but also claimed by China.

Speaking at a conference in Hanoi on Wednesday, deputy foreign minister Le Hoai Trung said Vietnam preferred negotiations but did have other options for the disputed waterway, including arbitration and litigation. Asked about the comments, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that at the core of the South China Sea problem was Vietnam and other claimants "invading and occupying" Chinese islands.

"We hope that Vietnam faces up to historical reality and abides by the high-level consensus reached by both countries, upholds the resolution of the dispute by dialogue and consultations and avoids taking action that may complicate the issue and disturb the broader picture of peace and stability in the South China Sea and bilateral relations," Geng said. China claims almost all the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea where it has established military outposts on artificial islands. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam also have claims to parts of the sea.

In 2016, the Philippines won a ruling at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that invalidated China's claim over most of the waters following a 2013 case filed by Manila. China refused to recognize the international court ruling which clarified Philippine rights to energy reserves within its EEZ.

But Vietnam's government, which aims for a measured approach towards its largest trading partner, China, had not spoken recently of the possibility of the following suit.

Also Read: China to host expanded Club World Cup in 2021: FIFA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Troop withdrawals in eastern Ukraine to start on Saturday - OSCE

Troop withdrawals in a village in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine will begin on Saturday at 1000 GMT, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe OSCE said in a statement.Ukraine and Russian-backed separatist rebels have a...

Some herbs have therapeutic properties in dealing with kidney ailments: Experts

There is substantial evidence in ayurveda that suggest some herbs have a range of important therapeutic properties in preventing progression of chronic kidney diseases, expert said at an ongoing Science event in Kolkata.At the India Interna...

UPDATE 1-Iran downs a drone over southern port city of Mahshahr - report

A semi-official Iranian website reported on Friday that Iran had shot down a drone over its southern port city of Mahshahr, without providing further details.The Iran Front Page website did not say whether it was a military or civilian dron...

UPDATE 1-Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric says security forces must keep peace

Iraqs top Shiite Muslim cleric on Friday urged security forces to avoid using excessive force to quell weeks of anti-government unrest as authorities grapple with the countrys biggest crisis in years.Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who only...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019