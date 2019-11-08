International Development News
Development News Edition

M&M Q2 profit down 78 pc at Rs 368 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 15:20 IST
M&M Q2 profit down 78 pc at Rs 368 crore

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday reported 78.44 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 368.43 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 1,708.92 crore for the same quarter last fiscal, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 23,935.93 crore as against Rs 25,431.02 crore in the same quarter a year ago, down 5.89 per cent, it added. Automotive sector posted revenue of Rs 12,058.79 crore as compared to Rs 14,330.54 crore in the year-ago period, while farm equipment sector registered Rs 5,369.89 crore as against Rs 5,451.20 crore in the second quarter last fiscal, the company said.

Financial services vertical posted revenue of Rs 2,880.12 crore, up from Rs 2,458.33 crore in the year-ago quarter. Hospitality segment also posted higher revenue at Rs 555.37 crore as compared to Rs 479.72 crore in the second quarter a year ago. Revenue from real estate vertical was also up at Rs 329.39 crore from Rs 84.55 crore in the second quarter last fiscal.

During the quarter, the company sold a total of 1,10,824 vehicles as against 1,41,163 units in the corresponding period last fiscal, down 21 per cent. Tractor sales in the second quarter stood at 68,359 units as compared to 73,012 units in the same period a year ago, down 6 per cent, it added.

"The Indian economy continues to cope with suppressed consumer sentiment and a continuing liquidity crunch which coupled with the high consumer finance rates due to non-transmission of repo rate reduction is impacting demand," M&M said. The Indian auto industry, in particular, is undergoing a challenging period with all industry segments declining for two consecutive quarters for the first time in the last 15 years, it added.

Despite such a challenging environment leading to a volume drop in both its segments, the company with strong emphasis on cost management, ensured that the EBITDA drop was in line with the revenue decline. It also successfully increased its market share in tractors as well as passenger vehicles, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

China's top chip maker urges U.S. firms to help ease tensions

The head of Chinas top state-run semiconductor maker, Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, called on U.S. companies to do better in efforts to overcome China-U.S. tech tensions given they continue to profit from the Chinese market. Semiconductors have be...

Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM

HIGHLIGHTThe BJP won 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a 50-50 power-sharing agreement before the elections.Amid the political stalemate in Mahar...

Tech companies rush to fight misinformation ahead of UK vote

Facebook is opening up a war room to quickly respond to election hoaxes. Twitter is banning political ads. Google plans to crack down on bogus videos on YouTube.Social media platforms say they are mounting a vigorous campaign against misinf...

Thai police accuse Muslim insurgents of attack in southern Thailand

Police in Thailand on Friday blamed the worst attack in years in the countrys restive south on the regions main Muslim insurgent group, the Barisan Revolusi Nasional. Fifteen people, including a police officer and many village defence volun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019