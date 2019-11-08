International Development News
Sussanne Khan Receives Recognition on an International Platform as Asia’s Most Influential Designer Award

The Designer of the Year Awards (DOTY) 2019 celebrated its 10th Diamond Anniversary. The renowned award honors outstanding designers in Malaysia as well as recognizes impeccable international designers who have not only showcased their creative talents but also have made an impact in the industry. The DOTY 2019 awards are organized by ACG MEDIA and they are dedicated to promote and enhance the designer industry to the next level.

Sussanne Khan, Founder & Owner of The Charcoal Project, Mumbai was awarded Asia's Most Influential Designer at the Designer of the Year Awards (DOTY) 2019 at in Kuala Lumpur.

This award was presented to three outstanding and influential designers namely; Sussanne Khan from The Charcoal Project, India, Katharine Pooley represented by April Hudson, Design Director, UK, and MrDuangritDunnag, from DuangritDunnag Architects, Thailand.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Mr. Philippe Starck, who gave a warm acceptance speech via an audiovisual.

Sussanne says, "This award is definitely huge to me. I feel a lot of gratitude and motivation. I have enjoyed everything that I have done during this journey in a certain way trying to break through the mundane way of philosophies in designs and going towards my instincts. These all were different, interesting and appreciated in the end."

About Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan obtained an Associate Arts Degree in Interior Design from Brooks College, Long Beach, California in the year 1995, and designed her first project in 1996. Further through the years, she has practiced her unique style of interior design.

On Feb 26th, 2011 Sussanne founded and introduced The Charcoal Project, India's first and most unique design concept store. The store changed the meaning of curated interior design in India.

Meticulously created by Sussanne herself, the 14000 Sq. Ft. store has two commanding levels and presents lines by premier global and Indian designers Andrew Martin, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and her very own handcrafted furniture collection Sussanne Khan pret home.

She uses metal, wood, natural fibers, concrete, geometric patterns, organic forms, embellishments, all subtly woven together to create what she calls quiet luxe, her signature style; a seamless blend of industrial masculine with feminine edgy chic. Her belief is that luxury is about emotion and design is her tool.

At The Charcoal Project along with a team of architects, interior designers, product designers, Sussanne has delivered many conceptual projects in the world of residential private homes, destination villas, commercial offices, and model show apartments for various leading real estate brands. She continues to design and create intriguing new concepts that define her unique style of thought.

Sussanne resides in Mumbai with her two sons, Hrehaan&Hridaan and believes that through all journeys of life, stand tall and "dare to dream the impossible".

Website: www.thecharcoalproject.com.

