Sussanne Khan receives Asia's most influential designer award

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia] Nov 08 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Designer of the Year Awards (DOTY) 2019 celebrated their 10th Diamond Anniversary. The renowned award honors outstanding designers in Malaysia as well as recognizes impeccable international designers who have not only showcased their creative talents but also have made an impact in the industry. The DOTY 2019 awards are organised by ACG MEDIA and they are dedicated to promote and enhance the designer industry to the next level.

Sussanne Khan, Founder and Owner of The Charcoal Project, Mumbai was awarded Asia's Most Influential Designer at the Designer of the Year Awards (DOTY) 2019 at in Kuala Lumpur. This award was presented to three outstanding and influential designers namely; Sussanne Khan from The Charcoal Project, India, Katharone Pooley represented by April Hudson, Design Director, UK and Duangrit Dunnag, from Duangrit Dunnag Architects, Thailand.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Philippe Starck, who gave a warm acceptance speech via an audiovisual. "This award is definitely huge to me. I feel a lot of gratitude and motivation. I have enjoyed everything that I have done during this journey in a certain way trying to break through the mundane way of philosophies in designs and going towards my instincts. These all were different, interesting and appreciated in the end," said Sussanne.

