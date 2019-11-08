International Development News
Development News Edition

Need rules for non-disruptive exit in fin sector: Uday Kotak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 16:46 IST
Need rules for non-disruptive exit in fin sector: Uday Kotak

Banker Uday Kotak on Friday pitched for rules to enable exits and consolidation in the financial sector. Kotak, the head of the private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, said non-disruptive creative destruction is essential for the financial sector to help in winding up of businesses.

The comments come at a time when the companies in the sector like DHFL are grappling with resolutions and the future of thousands of crore of debt is in doubt. It also comes at a time when cooperative lender PMC Bank is in troubles allegedly because of mismanagement, putting depositors in a difficulty. According to reports, the government is mulling a re- introduction of the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill, which may address such issues.

We are at this point of time at a critical juncture to put down the rules of the game on how we will manage exit in a non-disruptive way in the financial sector. This is crucial for our future, Kotak said, addressing a CII event. The policy framework needs to have clarity on how we will handle mortality, how we will handle consolidation. We need good rules of the game for entry, but we need good rules for the exit as well, he added.

Kotak said there is a greater need for non-disruptive exits in the financial sector, underlining that the leverage is much higher in such companies as compared to the ones in the real sector. He urged policy makers to take a holistic approach for the development of the financial sector and embrace the free- market model.

Adopting the free market model may lead to some friction because it may be at loggerheads with the objectives of the nation-state, he conceded. He, however, advocated to persist with the same free- market model, pointing that it may look as if there are mad animals in the jungle, but those are essential..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Iran downs unidentified drone near Gulf coast: reports

Tehran, Nov 8 AFP The Iranian army shot down an unidentified drone near the port of Bandar-e Mahshahr on the Gulf coast on Friday, Irans ISNA news agency reported.The unmanned aircraft was downed over Iranian territory with a domestically m...

Nabaneeta Dev Sen's death a huge loss : Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said the passing away of litterateur Nabaneeta Dev Sen is a huge loss to the world of literature and culture as well as to the city and the state. Dhankhar accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhan...

Weary residents of Pakistani capital endure another round of protests

Patience is wearing thin among some residents of the Pakistani capital enduring another round of anti-government protests, with tens of thousands of opposition supporters showing no sign of giving up despite the onset of winter rain.Huge cr...

Opposition will contest under JMM leadership with Hemant Soren

Opposition will contest under JMM leadership with Hemant Sorenas its chief ministerial candidate AICC in-charge R P NSingh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019