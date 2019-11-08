International Development News
Google names Sanjay Gupta as country manager and VP for sales, operations in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 17:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google on Friday said it has appointed former Disney India executive Sanjay Gupta as its new country manager and vice-president of sales and operations for India. He will take on the role early next year and will be based out of Mumbai working closely with the teams based in Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, a statement said.

The move comes after Rajan Anandan had quit in April this year to join Sequoia. "Sanjay will contribute to Google's ongoing efforts to expand the internet ecosystem in the country, driving Internet adoption among consumers and businesses and accelerating innovation," it added.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Gupta joins Google from Star and Disney India where he was the managing director. He is also credited for building their sports business via the acquisition of marquee cricketing properties and the launch of Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League. "Our ongoing engagement in India is a source of pride for both our Googlers in India but also around the world. Our Indian operation is important and strategic for its own sake but also for the innovation which then feeds breakthroughs elsewhere in Google," Google President of APAC Scott Beaumont said.

He added that Gupta's expertise, experience, and leadership will help Google further build on its existing efforts in a "highly dynamic, competitive and exciting digital economy" in India. Gupta has also been associated with Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel. He is a post-graduate from IIM Calcutta and is an engineer from Delhi College of Engineering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

