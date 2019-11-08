International Development News
Development News Edition

GAIL Q2 net slips 35 pc as petchem logs loss, gas marketing margin slumps

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 17:33 IST
GAIL Q2 net slips 35 pc as petchem logs loss, gas marketing margin slumps
Image Credit: Facebook

State-run GAIL India Ltd on Friday reported a 35 percent drop in September quarter net profit as margins on natural gas marketing slumped and petrochemical business slipped into a loss. Consolidated net profit of Rs 1,167.58 crore, or Rs 2.59 per share, in July-September compared with Rs 1,788.98 crore, or Rs 3.96 per share, profit after tax in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

While pre-tax profit from natural gas transmission business fell 10 percent to Rs 803 crore, petrochemical business logged an Rs 82.32 crore loss. Natural gas marketing business saw pre-tax profit drop by 70 percent to Rs 241.72 crore. Pre-tax profit on LPG and liquid hydrocarbon business fell 68 percent to Rs 245.35 crore.

In a statement, GAIL said improved physical performance in the current quarter helped the company in maintaining its gross turnover at Rs 18,010 crore. "The physical performance has improved in petrochemical, LPG transmission, liquid hydrocarbon, and gas transmission segments by 59%, 21%, 11%, and 3% respectively as compared to Q1 of FY20," it said.

The company statement did not give a comparison with physical performance in the second quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal year. "The market prices of petrochemicals and liquid hydrocarbons declined by 8% and 25% respectively coupled with lower gas prices in the international market which adversely impacted the profits of the company in the Q2 as compared to Q1 FY20," it said.

On a half-yearly basis, GAIL's gross turnover was almost unchanged at Rs 36,731 crore while net profit dropped 17 percent to Rs 2,671.25 crore. Ashutosh Karnatak, chairman and managing director, GAIL, said the company's physical performance in Q2 FY20 has been better due to operational efficiency as against Q1 FY20.

"The petrochemical plant is running at more than 100 percent capacity. Further, the volume of gas transmission is also showing an upward trend," he said, adding the lower prices of petrochemicals and liquid hydrocarbon, which are determined by international prices, have impacted the profit adversely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Regional integration for east African nations reaffirmed to strengthen economies

Regional integration represents a unique opportunity for East African countries to strengthen their economies, affirmed delegates concluding the Economic Commission for Africa ECA meeting which ended in Asmara on November 7.Representatives ...

Manjhi threatens to pull out of grand alliance in Bihar

Disarray in the opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar once again came to the fore on Friday when former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhis fresh threat of pulling out of the five-party formation was pooh-poohed by other coalition partners ...

UPDATE 1-Billionaires' wealth falls for first time since 2015

The worlds richest people became a little less well off last year, according to a report by UBS and PwC, as geopolitical turmoil and volatile equity markets reduced the wealth of billionaires for the first time since 2015. Billionaires weal...

Amarinder condemns Centre's withdrawal of Gandhi family's SPG cover

Strongly condemning the withdrawal of SPG cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday demanded immediate revocation of the Centres politically motivated decis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019