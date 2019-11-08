Amravati District Administration and CropLife India raises awareness in medical fraternity of Amravati, Maharashtra

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 08 (ANI/NewsVoir): CropLife India, an association of 18 R&D driven crop science companies, in collaboration with Amravati District Administration, today organized a Continuing Medical Education (CME) Program for the Doctors. The Program aimed at disseminating the information to the doctors and reorienting them on 'Recognition, Management and Treatment of Pesticide exposed patients', ensuring medical practitioners are equipped to treat patients affected by pesticide poisoning.

The reorientation workshop session led by Dr Debabrata Kanungo, was attended by around 150 doctors from government and private hospitals in and around Amravati, Maharashtra. The workshop was part of CropLife India's Stewardship program, which intends to guide the doctors to deal with accidental poisoning incidents occurred during improper or unsafe application of agro-chemicals. "CropLife India has a long history of creating awareness and building capacity on sustainable practices to farmers through its Stewardship programs.It also is making a continuous effort through such programmes to reorient the doctors regarding the novel technologies of handling and managing poisoning case due to mishandling of pesticides. This Program in Amravati is an extension to their existing curriculum to support the farmer's community and help doctors in dealing with the basic treatment for pesticide poisoning," said Dr Debabrata Kanungo, a WHO expert, Chairman, Scientific Panel on Pesticide Residues and Antibiotics, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and Former Additional Director General, Ministry of Health and Farmers Welfare, Government of India.

"Partnership of Government and industry will provide the requisite knowledge transfer to the farmers with the help from the medical fraternity. Awareness generation amongst the Doctors will surely lead to timely intervention and management of farmers in case of any accidental exposure to pesticides. Our Government is committed towards the growth of agriculture and such education of the medical fraternity will aid the process," said Shelesh Nawal, IAS, District Collector, Amravati. "Awareness and preparedness will support all during the time of crisis. Our Government's pledge towards the Doubling of Farmer's Income through safe and judicious use of farm inputs will be supported by this unique initiative of training the medical fraternity," said Vijay Thumake, Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Amravati.

"CropLife India members are committed towards promoting the safe and responsible use of crop protection products through Industry stewardship initiatives. It is widely understood that safe use of crop protection products helps safeguarding farmer's health and encourages sustainable agriculture," said Asitava Sen, Chief Executive officer, CropLife India. "CropLife India has developed a digital edition for Health Practitioners' Handbook and hosted it on our website. Medical Practioners are requested to visit the CropLife India website croplifeindia.org and click on the 'Doctors' Manual' tab on top right corner," he added.

The programme focused on reorienting the doctors on principles of recognition, management and treatment of pesticide poisoning, general principles on stabilization of a poisoned patient and dealing with basic treatment of other poisoning cases. Present at the event were Vijay Chawale, District Superintendent of Agriculture, Dr Shamsundar Nikam, Civil Surgeon, Amravati, other Government officials and delegates from our member companies and industry.

