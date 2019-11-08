Task force to be set up for better implementation of schemes in Himachal Pradesh: Goyal

A high-level task force will be constituted to study all schemes of the Centre and Himachal Pradesh in order to ensure better implementation of those in the state, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. The task force will be chaired by the secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and representatives from Union ministries of agriculture and food processing, railways and tourism.

The task force will give its recommendations within three months, an official statement said quoting the minister. Goyal announced this while speaking at the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019 in Dharamshala.

The state has organized the meet to showcase its policies, regulatory environment, investment opportunities in eight focus sectors to boost manufacturing and employment generation. The focus sectors are agriculture, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, tourism and hospitality, civil aviation, hydro and renewable energy.

