International Development News
Development News Edition

India's plastic exports fall 6% as shipments to China, Pak dip

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 20:44 IST
India's plastic exports fall 6% as shipments to China, Pak dip
Image Credit: Storyblocks

India's plastics exports declined by six percent in the first six months of the current fiscal following a dip in shipments to China and Pakistan, a senior industry official said on Friday. Exports during April-September topped USD 4.32 billion, compared to USD 4.59 billion in the same period in the last financial year, down 5.9 percent, according to Chairman of the Plastics Export Promotion Council (PLEXCONCIL), Ravish Kamath RPT Kamath.

PLEXCONCIL is sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Commerce, Government of India. Plastic accounts for 2.7 percent of India's total merchandise exports.

The decline is due to a 19 percent dip in the export of plastics raw materials -- from USD 2.23 billion to USD 1.8 billion --, particularly to China, India's biggest market, Kamath told PTI. "The trade war between the US and China has created a very serious impact," he said.

India's plastics exports in 2018-19 were USD 10.89 billion, up 24 percent from the previous year's figure of USD 8. 85 billion.

For the current fiscal, Kamath expects the export growth to be flat. "We should be around USD 11 billion. Because of this trade tension (between the US and China), we expect that the exports would be around the same but the big change will be that manufactured exports or value-added exports will increase drastically," he said.

"Raw materials exports will still fall. We expect raw materials to fall by 20 percent, but manufacturing exports to increase by 20 percent," Kamath added. India's plastics exports to Pakistan were USD 165 million in the first six months of the last fiscal, but that figure has slumped to a mere USD one million in April-September period of the current financial year due to strained relations between the two countries.

PLEXCONCIL is hopeful that India's annual plastics exports would reach USD 25 billion in three years. India's plastics industry is seeing huge growth opportunities in the US market, particularly in the packaging field, because of the sanctions imposed on various Chinese goods by Washington, Kamath said.

The plastic packaging sector, particularly flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC or jumbo bags where one can pack anything between 500 kg and two tons), a high labor-oriented product, is witnessing impressive growth in exports to the US. "Five years back, India's share in (plastic) packaging goods market in the US was less than five percent; this year we are at 49 percent. It's growing at a very fast pace. We see very good potential in the US market," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan won't charge service fee from Kartarpur pilgrims on Nov 9 & 12: Qureshi

Pakistan will not charge the service fee of USD 20 from Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on November 9 and 12, Foreign Minister Shah Mohammed Qureshi said on Friday, ending the confusion over the facilitation charges on...

UP power corporation chairman shifted

In a major development, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday shifted Principal Secretary and UPPCL Chairman Alok Kumar to the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department. The transfer of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limite...

SRCC staff body protests DU order to appoint guest teachers to full-time posts

The staff association of the Delhi Universitys Shri Ram College of Commerce SRCC on Friday held a protest against a recent circular issued by the varsity directing colleges to appoint guest teachers to fill up full-time vacancies. SRCC teac...

After Maha CM resigns, wife praises 'decision and stance'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wife Amruta on Friday said she was proud of his decision and stance after he tendered his resignation from the top post. Proud of your decision stance DevFadnavis BJP4India bjp4mumbai BJP4Mahar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019