Prasad exhorts DoT officers to become torchbearers of tech transformation
Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday exhorted his department officials to become torchbearers of technology transformation and pro-actively brainstorm on issues like quality of service, cybersecurity as well as futuristic areas of 5G and artificial intelligence. During an interactive session with officers of the telecom department, Prasad also launched a 'DoT Dashboard' that would allow effective monitoring and measurement of the key programmes.
Exhorting the officers to be the torchbearers of technological transformation, the minister asked them to brainstorm on areas like quality of service and cybersecurity. "I want you deliberate on how artificial intelligence can be leveraged for India's growth," the minister said adding that 5G and patents should also be in focus.
