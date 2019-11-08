International Development News
Development News Edition

Prasad exhorts DoT officers to become torchbearers of tech transformation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 21:30 IST
Prasad exhorts DoT officers to become torchbearers of tech transformation

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday exhorted his department officials to become torchbearers of technology transformation and pro-actively brainstorm on issues like quality of service, cybersecurity as well as futuristic areas of 5G and artificial intelligence. During an interactive session with officers of the telecom department, Prasad also launched a 'DoT Dashboard' that would allow effective monitoring and measurement of the key programmes.

Exhorting the officers to be the torchbearers of technological transformation, the minister asked them to brainstorm on areas like quality of service and cybersecurity. "I want you deliberate on how artificial intelligence can be leveraged for India's growth," the minister said adding that 5G and patents should also be in focus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House panels release two more impeachment depositions

The U.S. House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Friday released transcripts from closed-door depositions with former White House adviser Fiona Hill and current White House adviser Alexander Vindma...

Lebanese banks face threats, Hariri said to want neutral government

Lebanese bank staff are facing abuse from customers angered by restrictions on access to their cash, the employees union said on Friday, reflecting intensifying pressures in an economy gripped by its deepest crisis since the 1975-90 civil w...

Pakistan won't charge service fee from Kartarpur pilgrims on Nov 9 & 12: Qureshi

Pakistan will not charge the service fee of USD 20 from Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on November 9 and 12, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday, ending the confusion over the facilitation charges on ...

Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute on tomorrow, educational institutions in UP, K'taka to remain closed

All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka will remain closed on Saturday ahead of the Supreme Courts verdict on Ayodhya land dispute to be delivered tomorrow. All schools, colleges, educational institutions and training ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019