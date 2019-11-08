International Development News
Development News Edition

NCLT directs to initiate insolvency proceedings against Rolta India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 21:33 IST
NCLT directs to initiate insolvency proceedings against Rolta India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against IT firm Rolta India Ltd. A two-member Mumbai bench of the tribunal admitted the plea of -- Value Partner Greater China High Yield Income Fund and Pinpoint Multi-Strategy Fund -- claiming a default of around Rs 1,060 crore.

The NCLT has also appointed Shailendra Ajmera of the consultancy firm E&Y as the interim professional of the company to complete the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process. "The debts and default of the corporate debtor (Rolta) have been established and the appliacation deserves to be admitted," said the NCLT.

The tribunal has also declared moratorium, prohibiting the lenders of the company to recover any amount the period. Rolta India, the parent company of Rolta LLC and Rolta Americas LLC, had given corporate guarantee for these step down firm, who were the principal borrowers.

However, the principal borrowers failed to meet their payment obligations, following which the lenders approached NCLT against the parent company, which is Rolta India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute on tomorrow, educational institutions in UP, K'taka to remain closed

All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka will remain closed on Saturday ahead of the Supreme Courts verdict on Ayodhya land dispute to be delivered tomorrow. All schools, colleges, educational institutions and training ce...

No matter what the Ayodhya verdict be, ensure peaceful reaction: Pinarayi Vijayan appeals

A day ahead of Supreme Courts verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday appealed that all should ensure peaceful reactions no matter what the verdict be. All of us should ensure that our reac...

UK Police releases names of Essex truck tragedy victims

UK police on Friday released names of the Vietnamese nationals whose bodies were found in a refrigerated truck in southern England last month. It may be noted that several Vietnamese families had come forward with reports of missing relativ...

Lebanese banks face threats, neutral government mulled to defuse unrest

Lebanese bank staff are facing abuse from customers angered by restrictions on access to their cash, the employees union said on Friday, reflecting intensifying pressures in an economy gripped by its deepest crisis since the 1975-90 civil w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019