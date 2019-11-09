International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Trump says has not agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 01:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 01:41 IST
UPDATE 4-Trump says has not agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods
Image Credit: Flickr

President Donald Trump on Friday said he has not agreed to rollbacks of U.S. tariffs sought by China, sparking fresh doubts about when the world's two largest economies may end a 16-month trade war that has slowed global growth. Officials from both countries on Thursday said China and the United States had agreed to roll back tariffs on each others' goods in a "phase one" trade deal. But the idea of tariff rollbacks met with stiff opposition within the Trump administration, Reuters reported later on Thursday.

Those divisions were on full display on Friday, when Trump - who has repeatedly described himself as "Tariff Man" - told reporters at the White House that he had not agreed to reduce tariffs already put in place. "China would like to get somewhat of a rollback, not a complete rollback, 'cause they know I won't do it," Trump said. "I haven't agreed to anything."

He said China wanted to make a deal more than he did, adding that the U.S. tariffs were generating "billions" for U.S. coffers. "I'm very happy right now. We're taking in billions of dollars," he said. U.S. stocks dipped after Trump's comments, and the dollar fell against the yen, stalling a rally fueled by trade deal optimism that took major indexes to record levels.

Trump also said the trade deal with China, if completed, would be signed in the United States. "Assuming we'd get it ... it could be Iowa or farm country or some place like that. It will be in our country," he said. The farm-state of Iowa has been hammered by China's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. soybeans, pork and other farm products, but has longstanding connections to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Hu Xijin, the editor of China's state-run Global Times newspaper, reacted to Trump on Twitter, writing that markets were not expecting Trump's statements. "It's not a flat denial," Hu tweeted. "What's certain is that if there's no rollback of tariffs, there will be no phase 1 deal."

Experts inside and outside the U.S. government warn that the "phase one" trade pact could still fall apart. U.S. officials said a lot of work remained to be done when Trump announced the outlines of an interim deal last month, and Beijing has since pushed back on U.S. demands for big agricultural purchases, among other issues.

ANONYMOUS SOURCING 'CIRCUS'

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, one of the Trump administration's loudest anti-China voices, lashed out at journalists on Friday in an e-mail, accusing them of being "played" by Chinese "propagandists" who were falsely stating that the two sides had agreed to cancel tariffs in phases. Navarro complained that too many reports relied on anonymous sources and said only Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer should be quoted on stories about the China trade negotiations.

The USTR has not responded to queries about tariff rollbacks. "For the good of the country, this anonymous sourcing circus must stop. In haste to scoop their competition, too many reporters are running the very real risk of getting played, getting it wrong, and hurting this country," Navarro said.

Trump has used tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods as his primary weapon in the protracted trade war, which is aimed at forcing major changes in China's trade and industrial policies. The United States is demanding that China end the theft and forced the transfer of American intellectual property and curb subsidies to state-owned enterprises while granting U.S. companies more access to China's markets. Trump also wants China to vastly increase its purchases of U.S. farm products. The "phase one" trade deal would largely address farm purchases, access to China's financial services market and improve copyright and trademark protections in China. More difficult technology transfer issues, subsidies, and cybersecurity rules would be left to future negotiations.

China and the United States were on the brink of reaching a deal in May when Beijing backed away from it, prompting Trump to raise tariff rates and embark on new rounds of punitive duties. If an interim deal is finished and signed, it is widely expected to include a U.S. pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for Dec. 15 on about $156 billion worth of Chinese imports, including cell phones, laptop computers, and toys.

But China was also seeking cancellation of other U.S. tariffs put in place since July 2018. Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng on Thursday said both countries must simultaneously cancel some tariffs on each other's goods to reach the "phase one" pact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

International e-wallet S Block Quantum Leap and Running Horses Films announce Bollywood collaboration

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict on Saturday, CJI starts clearing high profile cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Fed sees climate change shaping economy, policy

The U.S. central bank signaled on Friday it may be getting ready to join international peers in incorporating climate change risk into its assessments of financial stability, and may even take it into account when setting monetary policy. T...

Bloomberg faces big challenges if he leaps into 2020 White House race

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has the money and name recognition to shake up the Democratic presidential race, but he will face huge hurdles to the nomination if he makes the leap to become a formal candidate.The billionaire ...

Chhattisgarh CM appeals to people to maintain peace, harmony in view of Ayodhya verdict

Chief Minister Bhupesh Singh Baghel has appealed to the people of Chhattisgarh to maintain peace and harmony in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case. He appealed to people to rely on the information coming from official sou...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers

Oil prices faltered and global equity markets slid on Friday, halting a week-long record-setting rally on hopes a U.S.-China trade deal was near, as investors parsed statements from Beijing and Washington on where they stand on rolling back...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019