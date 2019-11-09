Chennai, Nov 09 (PTI) Following are the wholesale

Following are the wholesaleprices of vegetables at Koyambedu market here today

Vegetable Min.Rate/kg. Max.Rate/kg

Rs. P Rs. PTomato 25.00 30.00Tomato Navin 35.00 40.00Potato 15.00 20.00Onion 30.00 75.00Brinjal 25.00 35.00Cabbage 8.00 13.00Beans 35.00 40.00Sabre-Bean 40.00 45.00Carrot 45.00 50.00Radish 20.00 25.00Ladies finger 25.00 35.00Drumstick 30.00 110.00Beet root 18.00 22.00Bitter gourd 25.00 30.00Snake-gourd 15.00 20.00Capsicum 40.00 50.00Green Chillies 17.00 20.00Onion - Sambar 30.00 75.00Green Plantain - Per Piece 1.50 6.50Chayote 10.00 13.00Ginger 80.00 160.00Lemon 20.00 30.00Nookal 28.00 33.00Cauliflower Per Piece 25.00 40.00Yam 22.00 25.00Coconut - per piece 18.00 28.00Little Gourd 23.00 25.00Cucumber 8.00 10.00Mango 45.00 55.00Bottle Gourd 15.00 20.00Elephant Yam 35.00 40.00Coriander 500.00 650.00PTIRBS RBS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)