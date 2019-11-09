Goyal to visit 9th BRICS trade ministers meet in Brazil, US next week

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will attend the 9th BRICS trade ministers meet being held at Brazil's capital city of Brasilia next week, according to an official statement released on Saturday. The discussions will be focussed on opportunities for enhanced intra-BRICS trade and investment cooperation. Issues like cooperation in e-commerce, investment facilitation, MSMEs and intellectual property rights will be debated.

Deliberations on current global economic and trade environment besides challenges facing the multilateral trading system will also come up for discussions on Monday. A memorandum of understanding among trade and investment promotion agencies of BRICS countries will be signed to pay the way for close collaboration.

During his second leg of his visit on November 12, Goyal is scheduled to meet representatives of medical devices manufacturing companies. A day later in Washington, Goyal will have a meeting with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to discuss outstanding bilateral issues and arrive at a shared understating on a mutually beneficial basis.

Besides, he will hold high-level industry interaction with business and industry representatives in New York. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)