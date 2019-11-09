International Development News
Landmark sets a new benchmark by adding 2000 families during Diwali 2019

In the recently concluded Diwali season in the country, India's largest multi-brand automative dealership group, 'Group Landmark' has set yet another milestone in the automotive sector.

Landmark Cars. Image Credit: ANI

In the recently concluded Diwali season in the country, India's largest multi-brand automative dealership group, 'Group Landmark' has set yet another milestone in the automotive sector. They have sold 2000 cars across all locations and brands under their umbrella. These numbers are even more commendable since they've been clocked at a time when the auto sector is going through a rough patch.

How exactly did the group manage this feat? Interestingly, Group Landmark has always focussed on building longstanding relationships with their customers and their efforts seem to be paying off time and again. Irrespective of the brand they sell or the location they are selling it at, they seem to form an admirable camaraderie with the buyer. Not only does this aid customers in making the buying decision, but it also gives them a strong incentive to buy again from Group Landmark.

Moreover, with the wide spectrum of brands that the group offers, customers have the option of choosing the right car for their needs. The group actually completes a typical customer's 'purchase arc' by offering cars beginning right from the entry segment to the premium and luxury segments as well. Over the years, Group Landmark has grown by leaps and bounds across multiple cities and with myriad brands, simply by consistently focussing on the customer and keeping a tab on the customer's rapidly evolving preference.

This story is provided by News Wire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

