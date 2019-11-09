International Development News
Rich Graviss becomes logistics partner of DHL Smar Trucking

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DHL SmarTrucking, incorporated under the Deutsche Post DHL (DPDHL) Group's Corporate Incubations division, announced that it has partnered Rich Graviss to provide long-haul cold chain trucking services across India for their portfolio of bakery and F&B products, including Rich's Whip Topping, a leading non-dairy whipped cream topping.

Mr. Mukesh Kumar Sah, Head – Logistics & Stores, Rich Graviss, said, "Family is how we define ourselves at Rich's. We strive to be a part of our customers' organizations, and we are passionate about using our industry knowledge and expertise to become extensions of our customers' internal teams. We are very pleased to be working with DHL SmarTrucking, as they share our culture of customer-centricity. They have helped us reduce our shipment transit times by about 17-20 percent."

Due to the nature of their products, 90-95 percent of Rich's shipments require transportation at temperatures suitable for frozen food to preserve freshness and quality, and prevent spoilage. DHL SmarTrucking ColdChain's fleet of refer, or refrigerated container, trucks provide temperature control capabilities in a range as wide as -25oC to 25oC, to ensure all of Rich's cargoes reach their destination in the right condition. Equally, DHL SmarTrucking's pan-India network provides flexibility for companies to scale their operations in accordance with seasonal demand.

Vikash Mohan, Chief Executive Officer, DHL SmarTrucking India, said, "With a CAGR of 14.8% between 2019 and 2024, the cold chain market in India is growing steadily as businesses distributing temperature sensitive products place more emphasis on their supply chains. At DHL SmarTrucking, we cater to that demand with bespoke solutions to meet the needs of our customers across all sectors. We are thrilled to do the same for Rich Graviss and are confident that with hard work and our consistent focus on customer needs, we will meet and exceed their requirement."

DHL SmarTrucking's pan-India road network offers 95 percent on-time delivery, up to 30 percent reduction in transit times as compared to traditional trucking, temperature control capabilities, and complete visibility into the consignment with 24x7 real-time tracking. The company also provides tailored trucking solutions for dry logistics and is present in India with more than 2,100 drivers, 745 trucks and 13 SmartHubs across the country.

(With inputs from DHL SmarTrucking)

