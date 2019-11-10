International Development News
Development News Edition

Maruti Suzuki cuts production for 9th month in a row

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 12:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 12:50 IST
Maruti Suzuki cuts production for 9th month in a row
Image Credit: ANI

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reduced its production by 20.7 percent in October, making it the ninth straight month when the country's largest carmaker lowered its output. The company produced a total of 1,19,337 units in October as against 1,50,497 units in the year-ago month, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

Passenger vehicles' production last month stood at 1,17,383 units as against 1,48,318 units in October 2018, a decline of 20.85 percent, it added. Production of mini and compact segment cars, including Alto, New WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, and Dzire stood at 85,064 units as against 1,08,462 units in October last year, down 21.57 percent.

Production of utility vehicles such as Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, and S-Cross, however, increased marginally to 22,736 units as compared with 22,526 units a year ago. Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw its production fall to 1,922 units in October from 3,513 units in the same month last year.

Light commercial vehicle Super Carry's production was also trimmed to 1,954 units last month from 2,179 units in October 2018, the filing said. In September, the automaker had cut its production by 17.48 percent to 1,32,199 units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

How Adil Hussain became a part of 'Star Trek: Discovery'

Actor Adil Hussain, who recently joined the cast of CBS All Access series Star Trek Discovery for its upcoming third season, says he had a memorable time working on the show. The actor said it all started when he was shooting for his upcomi...

DLF Apr-Sep sales bookings up 16 pc at Rs 1,425 cr on demand for completed units

Realty major DLFs sales bookings rose 16 percent to Rs 1,425 crore during the first six months of this fiscal year, mainly due to demand for its ready-to-move-in residential units. DLF, the countrys largest real estate firm in market capita...

2 killed, over 21 lakh people evacuated as cyclone Bulbul hits Bangladesh

Two people were killed and over 21 lakh evacuated from low-lying areas as cyclone Bulbul made predawn landfall on Sunday in Bangladesh, ravaging southwestern coastlines alongside Indias West Bengal, before weakening into a deep depression. ...

KSI defeats Paul in bout of YouTube boxers

Olajide KSI Olatunji prevailed in a split decision over Logan Paul in a boxing bout between YouTube celebrities on Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. In a slugfest between the two inexperienced fighters, Briton KSI got the decision ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019